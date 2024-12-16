Updated NFC playoff picture: Packers do Vikings a solid and help NFC North rival clinch a playoff spot
A year ago, the NFC North’s Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers wound up reaching the playoffs. The former reached the conference title game, and the latter stunned the Cowboys before exiting in the divisional round.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings both finished 7-10. The Purple Gang brought a four-game losing streak into 2024.
Dan Campbell’s club is once again postseason bound. Now thanks to the Packers, Kevin O’Connell’s team is in the playoffs for the second time in three years.
A bounce back season for the team from the Twin Cities
On Sunday night in the Pacific Northwest, Matt LaFleur’s club started fast and ended strong. A 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks not only raised Green Bay’s win-loss record to 10-4, already a one-game improvement from 2023, but did a lot more for a longtime division adversary.
The good news for the Vikings is the fact that they haven’t taken the field yet in Week 15. O’Connell’s squad hosts the Bears on Monday night, looking to extend their current six-game winning streak. A victory by Minnesota would put them at 12-2, tying them with the Lions and Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the conference.
Back in Week 12 at Soldier Field, Minnesota came away with a 30-27 overtime win. The team squandered a 27-16 lead as the Bears scored 11 points in the final 22 seconds. It was quarterback Sam Darnold to the rescue in the extra session. After Chicago failed to score, the seven-year pro drove his team 68 yards in 10 plays, and John Parker Romo nailed a game-winning 29-yard field goal.
Minnesota is 6-1 in its last seven meetings with the Bears, and can sweep Chicago for the third time in four years. More importantly, the Purple Gang can forge a tie with the Lions when it comes to the top mark in the formidable NFC North.
Then the real fun begins.