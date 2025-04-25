Updated order of picks for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

As many suspected, the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft didn't see quite as much wheeling and dealing as previous years. Still, while a class full of good-not-great players had teams a bit more reticent to jump up the board, we did see at least a couple of blockbuster deals go down that will have ripple effects over the final two days.
Things began with a bang, as the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow convinced the Cleveland Browns to forgo drafting Travis Hunter in order to drop from No. 2 to No. 5 overall — and pick up a bushel of picks, including a 2026 first-rounder, in the process. A few hours later, the New York Giants decided to take a swing of their own, trading back into the first round in order to draft quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.
These deals didn't just shake up the rosters of the teams involved. They also shook up the draft order moving forward, starting with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. What does the updated order of picks look like for Day 2? Here's everything to know.
Updated order for Rounds 2, 3 of 2025 NFL Draft
Round 2
The big changes come at the top, where both the Giants (No. 34 overall) and Jags (No. 36) forfeited their picks to the Houston Texans and Browns, respectively. Cleveland will now have two juicy picks at the top of Round 2, which they'll use to hopefully make fans forget all about passing on Hunter (former Michigan CB Will Johnson, perhaps?). The Los Angels Rams also got themselves back into Round 2 after trading down with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Here's the full order:
Pick
Team
33
Cleveland Browns
34
Houston Texans (via NYG)
35
Tennessee Titans
36
Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
37
Las Vegas Raiders
38
New England Patriots
39
Chicago Bears (via CAR)
40
New Orleans Saints
41
Chicago Bears
42
New York Jets
43
San Francisco 49ers
44
Dallas Cowboys
45
Indianapolis Colts
46
Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
47
Arizona Cardinals
48
Miami Dolphins
49
Cincinnati Bengals
50
Seattle Seahawks
51
Denver Broncos
52
Seattle Seahawks (via PIT)
53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54
Green Bay Packers
55
Los Angeles Chargers
56
Buffalo Bills (via MIN)
57
Carolina Panthers (via LAR)
58
Houston Texans
59
Baltimore Ravens
60
Detroit Lions
61
Washington Commanders
62
Buffalo Bills
63
Kansas City Chiefs
64
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
The third round didn't see quite as much moving and shaking, although the Texans did pick up a comp pick from the Giants at No. 99 overall as part of the Dart trade. New York still has the first pick of the round at No. 65, though.
Pick
Team
65
New York Giants
66
Kansas City Chiefs (via TEN)
67
Cleveland Browns
68
Las Vegas Raiders
69
New England Patriots
70
Jacksonville Jaguars
71
New Orleans Saints
72
Chicago Bears
73
New York Jets
74
Carolina Panthers
75
San Francisco 49ers
76
Dallas Cowboys
77
New England Patriots (via ATL)
78
Arizona Cardinals
79
Houston Texans (via MIA)
80
Indianapolis Colts
81
Cincinnati Bengals
82
Seattle Seahawks
83
Pittsburgh Steelers
84
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85
Denver Broncos
86
Los Angeles Chargers
87
Green Bay Packers
88
Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN)
89
Houston Texans
90
Los Angeles Rams
91
Baltimore Ravens
92
Seattle Seahawks (via DET)
93
New Orleans Saints (via WSH)
94
Cleveland Browns (via BUF)
95
Kansas City Chiefs
96
Philadelphia Eagles
97
Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
98
Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)
99
Houston Texans (via NYG, compensatory pick)
100
San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
101
Atlanta Falcons (via LAR, compensatory pick)
102
Detroit Lions (compensatory pick)