Updated order of picks for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

As many suspected, the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft didn't see quite as much wheeling and dealing as previous years. Still, while a class full of good-not-great players had teams a bit more reticent to jump up the board, we did see at least a couple of blockbuster deals go down that will have ripple effects over the final two days.

Things began with a bang, as the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow convinced the Cleveland Browns to forgo drafting Travis Hunter in order to drop from No. 2 to No. 5 overall — and pick up a bushel of picks, including a 2026 first-rounder, in the process. A few hours later, the New York Giants decided to take a swing of their own, trading back into the first round in order to draft quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.

These deals didn't just shake up the rosters of the teams involved. They also shook up the draft order moving forward, starting with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. What does the updated order of picks look like for Day 2? Here's everything to know.

Updated order for Rounds 2, 3 of 2025 NFL Draft

Round 2

The big changes come at the top, where both the Giants (No. 34 overall) and Jags (No. 36) forfeited their picks to the Houston Texans and Browns, respectively. Cleveland will now have two juicy picks at the top of Round 2, which they'll use to hopefully make fans forget all about passing on Hunter (former Michigan CB Will Johnson, perhaps?). The Los Angels Rams also got themselves back into Round 2 after trading down with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Here's the full order:

Pick Team 33 Cleveland Browns 34 Houston Texans (via NYG) 35 Tennessee Titans 36 Cleveland Browns (via JAX) 37 Las Vegas Raiders 38 New England Patriots 39 Chicago Bears (via CAR) 40 New Orleans Saints 41 Chicago Bears 42 New York Jets 43 San Francisco 49ers 44 Dallas Cowboys 45 Indianapolis Colts 46 Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) 47 Arizona Cardinals 48 Miami Dolphins 49 Cincinnati Bengals 50 Seattle Seahawks 51 Denver Broncos 52 Seattle Seahawks (via PIT) 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 54 Green Bay Packers 55 Los Angeles Chargers 56 Buffalo Bills (via MIN) 57 Carolina Panthers (via LAR) 58 Houston Texans 59 Baltimore Ravens 60 Detroit Lions 61 Washington Commanders 62 Buffalo Bills 63 Kansas City Chiefs 64 Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

The third round didn't see quite as much moving and shaking, although the Texans did pick up a comp pick from the Giants at No. 99 overall as part of the Dart trade. New York still has the first pick of the round at No. 65, though.