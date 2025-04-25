Fansided

Updated order of picks for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

There's still plenty of talent left on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.
ByChris Landers|
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

As many suspected, the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft didn't see quite as much wheeling and dealing as previous years. Still, while a class full of good-not-great players had teams a bit more reticent to jump up the board, we did see at least a couple of blockbuster deals go down that will have ripple effects over the final two days.

Things began with a bang, as the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow convinced the Cleveland Browns to forgo drafting Travis Hunter in order to drop from No. 2 to No. 5 overall — and pick up a bushel of picks, including a 2026 first-rounder, in the process. A few hours later, the New York Giants decided to take a swing of their own, trading back into the first round in order to draft quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.

These deals didn't just shake up the rosters of the teams involved. They also shook up the draft order moving forward, starting with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. What does the updated order of picks look like for Day 2? Here's everything to know.

Updated order for Rounds 2, 3 of 2025 NFL Draft

Round 2

The big changes come at the top, where both the Giants (No. 34 overall) and Jags (No. 36) forfeited their picks to the Houston Texans and Browns, respectively. Cleveland will now have two juicy picks at the top of Round 2, which they'll use to hopefully make fans forget all about passing on Hunter (former Michigan CB Will Johnson, perhaps?). The Los Angels Rams also got themselves back into Round 2 after trading down with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Here's the full order:

Pick

Team

33

Cleveland Browns

34

Houston Texans (via NYG)

35

Tennessee Titans

36

Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

37

Las Vegas Raiders

38

New England Patriots

39

Chicago Bears (via CAR)

40

New Orleans Saints

41

Chicago Bears

42

New York Jets

43

San Francisco 49ers

44

Dallas Cowboys

45

Indianapolis Colts

46

Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

47

Arizona Cardinals

48

Miami Dolphins

49

Cincinnati Bengals

50

Seattle Seahawks

51

Denver Broncos

52

Seattle Seahawks (via PIT)

53

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54

Green Bay Packers

55

Los Angeles Chargers

56

Buffalo Bills (via MIN)

57

Carolina Panthers (via LAR)

58

Houston Texans

59

Baltimore Ravens

60

Detroit Lions

61

Washington Commanders

62

Buffalo Bills

63

Kansas City Chiefs

64

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

The third round didn't see quite as much moving and shaking, although the Texans did pick up a comp pick from the Giants at No. 99 overall as part of the Dart trade. New York still has the first pick of the round at No. 65, though.

Pick

Team

65

New York Giants

66

Kansas City Chiefs (via TEN)

67

Cleveland Browns

68

Las Vegas Raiders

69

New England Patriots

70

Jacksonville Jaguars

71

New Orleans Saints

72

Chicago Bears

73

New York Jets

74

Carolina Panthers

75

San Francisco 49ers

76

Dallas Cowboys

77

New England Patriots (via ATL)

78

Arizona Cardinals

79

Houston Texans (via MIA)

80

Indianapolis Colts

81

Cincinnati Bengals

82

Seattle Seahawks

83

Pittsburgh Steelers

84

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85

Denver Broncos

86

Los Angeles Chargers

87

Green Bay Packers

88

Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN)

89

Houston Texans

90

Los Angeles Rams

91

Baltimore Ravens

92

Seattle Seahawks (via DET)

93

New Orleans Saints (via WSH)

94

Cleveland Browns (via BUF)

95

Kansas City Chiefs

96

Philadelphia Eagles

97

Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)

98

Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)

99

Houston Texans (via NYG, compensatory pick)

100

San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

101

Atlanta Falcons (via LAR, compensatory pick)

102

Detroit Lions (compensatory pick)

Home/NFL Draft