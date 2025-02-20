What time is the USA-Canada hockey game tonight?

When the 4 Nations Face-Off began, nobody in the NHL world really knew what to expect. The idea was a good one, as most of the best players in the NHL were set to represent their respective countries and face off against one another, but how seriously would the games be taken? I mean, these games aren't the Olympics or the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The answer became apparent in the first game of this tournament that the players were fully bought in, and the fans followed suit. Each 4 Nations Face-Off game has been must-see TV, and the round-robin game featuring Team USA and Team Canada was the most electric hockey game in quite some time.

The hockey Gods blessed us all by giving us a rematch featuring what has clearly been the two best teams in this tournament. Team USA will hope to win it all by defeating Canada for the second time in less than a week, while the Canadians will hope to earn massive revenge on the big stage against their American rivals.

With this game being for all of the marbles, it's a game that pretty much anyone in North America will want to tune in for. Here's how that can be done.

What time is Thursday's Four Nations Face-Off Final?

The final of this electric tournament is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 20. Puck drop will almost certainly be a little bit after 8:00, but the national anthems are fun to watch as well. The environment at TD Garden should be nothing short of electric.

How to watch and stream the 4 Nations Face-Off Final

Fortunately, this game is extremely accessible to all hockey fans, whether they have cable or not. For those with a cable subscription, the game is on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada - the most popular sports channel in each country. Those who are not around a television but still wish to watch this game can do so online using Watch ESPN or the ESPN app.

With it now being 2025, many fans do not have cable anymore and have resorted to streaming. Given that fact, there are several ways for this game to be streamed.

Streamer Cost Free Trial? YouTube TV $82.99/month Yes, 5 days Hulu + Live TV $82.99/month Yes, 3 days FuboTV $84.99/month Yes, 5 days Sling TV (orange) $45.99/month No, but discounted first month ESPN+ $11.99/month No Disney+ $10.99/month No

As you can see, the options are endless for how to watch this game. Three of the six streaming services offer free trials, with YouTube TV and FuboTV offering five-day free trials. What's important to note about trials is that they must be canceled before the allotted days are up to avoid getting charged.

How to listen to the 4 Nations Face-Off Final on the radio

Not everyone will have the opportunity to watch this game. Whether you're stuck at work or driving in the car, the radio is a viable option. Those with SiriusXM can listen to the game on channel 91, otherwise known as the NHL Network Radio channel. Those who do not have SiriusXM can get it with a one-month free trial, although the trial is for the app only.