USMNT news and rumors roundup for May. 16: Chris Richards was a Manchester United fan and more

Chris Richards was a Manchester United fan

Chris Richards and Crystal Palace are set to play Manchester City in the FA Cup final tomorrow. Richards will have extra drive if he needs it against City, as the defender has revealed that he used to support their rivals, Manchester United, when he was younger.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Richards said, "I followed the Premier League as a fan. I was a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan growing up and had every United shirt. I was a United fan when Ronaldo was there and then I became a Real Madrid fan. We have the same initials and I was a striker growing up and wore the same boots. That was my claim to fame. I used to put Richards on the back of my top with the No. 7."

Richards and his fellow USMNT teammate Matt Turner could make history for Palace if they win. Only two Americans have won the FA Cup previously; Tim Howard won it with United in 2004, but you have to go back to 1873 when Julian Sturgis lifted the cup with the Wanderers.

USMNT are set to play against Argentina

U.S. Soccer has recently announced that they will play South Korea and Japan in September. However, it has now been reported that they will play an even tougher friendly against the current World Cup holders.

The journalist Gaston Edul revealed on X that this November Argentina will play a friendly against the USMNT in Qatar. He also said that Lionel Scaloni's side will also face Angola in Africa in the same month.

It is fitting to have Mauricio Pochettino face the country he played for as the USMNT manager. The match will also be a massive test for his side to play against one of the best teams in the world. However, having the game played as far away as Qatar is not ideal for the supporters of either nation.

European teams already want Justin Ellis

Justin Ellis made his debut for Orlando City in a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC in MLS yesterday. The forward came on in the 88th minute to see out the victory. He has represented the United States up to the U18 level and is already on the radar of teams from Europe.

Tom Bogert reported on X, "Ellis has caught the eye of plenty European clubs with his performances with Orlando and USYNT. Now he's 18, one to watch this summer. Ellis is signed to 2nd team contract thru 2026, so would be a transfer. Orlando want to sign homegrown deal too."

The future appears bright for American talent, as many young players are getting the opportunity to play in MLS. This includes the Philadelphia Union's 15-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who is set to join Premier League side Manchester City in 2027.