USMNT rumors: Postecoglou wants Pochettino, Adams favors pro/rel, Meola backs Kochen

USMNT rumors: Ange Postecoglou wants Mauricio Pochettino back

Mauricio Pochettino has come under scrutiny for the way his USMNT side performed in recent Nations League matches against Panama and Canada. The Stars and Stripes lost 1-0 to Panama in the semi-finals before being defeated 2-1 by Canada in the match for third place.

Pochettino is set to lead the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup. However, the Argentine revealed that he hopes to one day return to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs' under-pressure manager Ange Postecoglou even backed Pochettino to return to the club.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League, Postecoglou was quoted on the BBC (amongst others) saying, "If he wants to come back one day then I hope it happens for him. We all have dreams and aspirations."

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League and it appears that Postecoglou's days are numbered at the club. Pochettino is only expected to be the USMNT head coach for the next World Cup. Pochettino also still has a good relationship with Daniel Levy despite the manager being sacked by the Spurs chairman. Therefore, Pochettino returning to the London club one day is a real possibility.

Tyler Adams hopes for promotion and relegation in MLS

The USL has recently announced that they will be adopting promotion and relegation in 2027 with the introduction of a Division One league. This is a threat to MLS but we are yet to see America's prominent soccer league for the last 30 years respond.

USMNT midfielder, Tyler Adams, hopes that MLS will also introduce promotion and relegation. Adams told USA Today, "I would like to see (promotion and relegation) in MLS, in the U.S. I think that would add to the competitive nature of the league.

"It just gives everyone a lot more to play for when you know there's a risk of going down when you don't play well, so it adds a little bit more pressure, adds a little bit more nerves and excitement for the fans as well. So hopefully one day it's in MLS."

Adams started his career in MLS with the New York Red Bulls. However, he knows all about promotion and relegation from playing in Europe. He suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leeds United in 2023 but is now back in English soccer's top flight with AFC Bournemouth.

Diego Kochen backed by Tony Meola

Matt Turner came under criticism for his performances for the USMNT at the recent Nations League matches. The goalkeeper has also only played in FA Cup and EFL Cup games for Premier League side Crystal Palace this season. It could be that Mauricio Pochettino gives another keeper a chance soon.

USMNT goalkeeping legend Tony Meola has backed United States U19 keeper Diego Kochen to play for the senior side at the Gold Cup this summer. Speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast, Meola said, "I need to see him, whether it’s him or somebody else, I just need to see him in a game and how they react to things and they deal with things. I don’t need to see Matt Turner. I don’t wanna know that Matt Turner is getting sharp in National Team games."

Kochen is at Barcelona but is yet to play for their senior side. Barca have had Marc-Andre ter Stegen injured this season which has meant that Kochen is often on the bench with Wojciech Szczesny keeping goal.