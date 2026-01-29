Valkyries, Tempo, Fire jersey releases: Which expansion team wore it best?

The WNBA will be navigating a massive expansion over the coming years. They had only 12 teams from 2010 through 2024. In 2025, the Golden State Valkyries joined the league. This year, the number of teams will jump to 15 with the additions of the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire. By 2030, the league will have 18 total teams as it is expanding to Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia over the next four seasons.

All this expansion means a lot of fun for the fans who love to judge team names, colorways, logos, and jersey designs. The Golden State Valkyries' overall design and vibe were a fan favorite before last season — have the Tempo and Fire had the same luck? Toronto's jerseys dropped back in December of 2025, and the Portland Fire joined the party yesterday with their unveiling. Let's debate who's done it best.

Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries have unveiled the team’s inaugural uniforms for the upcoming 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/9083apLXMP — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) December 5, 2024

I'll come right out and say it — the Valkyries jerseys are probably my favorite of the three. Fans loved the purple color as soon as it was released. The only real complaint I saw was the desire for a primarily purple jersey, which I completely agree with. The color is great, so why not include it a little more in your uniforms? I do appreciate that the Valkyries included their logo on their kits. Jerseys with only a team name and city can get pretty bland.

Toronto Tempo

Every thread tells our story - our city, our country, our future, our time.



Introducing the inaugural Toronto Tempo Explorer and Heroine jerseys. pic.twitter.com/ze1LALcVcf — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) December 16, 2025

There have definitely been some complaints online about this one, but are people just being too nitpicky? They are a bit basic. The two main grievances I've seen are the sponsor's size and the overall similarity to Unrivaled's Vinyl BC jerseys. I will say, with no logo, the team name does get a bit swallowed up with the sponsor's name being around the same size. Overall, I love the colorway of Toronto, and I'm excited to finally see these jerseys in action.

Portland Fire

FIRST LOOK: The Portland Fire’s home & away uniforms for the franchise’s upcoming return to the WNBA.



The side tape design on each jersey draws inspiration from the flow of the Willamette River. pic.twitter.com/NtM2afLXS6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 28, 2026

Here we are — the newest WNBA jersey. The primary complaints I've seen for these are the green 'Chime' logo on the white jerseys and the typical idea that they're simple. I, personally, enjoy what Portland has done with these. Although I would have loved it if they included their primary 'rose on fire' logo. In my opinion, it's one of the best we've seen recently, and I like that it's a reimagined version of the 2000-2002 WNBA Portland Fire logo.

The addition of the team drawing inspiration from the Willamette River is nice as well. I love to see a team really embrace different aspects and the history of the franchise's city. With the jersey's unveiling, Portland Fire Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale, explained, "Every element was shaped with Portland in mind, honoring our legacy, while capturing the spirit and energy of this incredible city we represent. As we prepare for our debut season in May, our athletes, and fans alike, will embody that ethos when wearing a Fire jersey.” I can't wait to see Portland take the court in these kits next season.