Vikings could take Brett Favre's word about Aaron Rodgers more seriously than we thought

The Minnesota Vikings are likely to start next season with Michigan product JJ McCarthy under center. McCarthy suffered a season-ending ACL injury last preseason, which handed the job to Sam Darnold, who thrived. Darnold used that impressive display to land a three-year, $110.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in NFL free agency.

While McCarthy will eventually be Minnesota's full-time starting quarterback, there is no guarantee he'll be a full-go to start the season given the severity of his injury. It's for that reason Minnesota should consider bringing in a veteran quarterback with some starting experience so they don't have to rush McCarthy back right away. Per former Vikings QB Brett Favre, this is where Aaron Rodgers should come in.

"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said on Fox News. "They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."

Brett Favre thinks the Vikings and Aaron Rodgers make a great pair

Favre isn't wrong about the Vikings postseason chances. While the NFC North is loaded, Minnesota nearly won the division were it not for a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Out of all the teams interested in Rodgers – which includes the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers – it's tough to argue Minnesota isn't the best of the bunch.

The question remains, though, how Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings front office would feel about bringing in Rodgers. Favre doesn't make those decisions. Per Michael Silver, O'Connell's opinion on quarterbacks holds the most weight in the building. Silver ominously pointed to some "very interesting conversations" occurring in the Vikings facility. Could that suggest Rodgers is in play?

Aaron Rodgers in a Vikings uniform would take some getting used to

By playing for the Vikings, Rodgers would essentially complete Favre's entire career arc. It's all circumstantial, of course, but does point to the embattled nature of both – and the similarities between the two men. Favre did admit facing the Packers was tough on him mentally, and would likely be the same for Rodgers.

"Love-hate relationship at its best," Favre said of the border rivals. "That's what makes it such a great rivalry. I got to see it from both sides. It made me appreciate both sides even more. If he gets an opportunity, why not?"

If Rodgers still wants to play – much like Favre did in his time when the Packers gave up on him – the Vikings may be his best bet.