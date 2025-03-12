Vikings giving Aaron Rodgers even more reason to milk free agency decision

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are anxiously waiting to see if their team will sign free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP is reportedly taking his time with this decision and has not given either team a timeline as to when he will make a choice. With the Steelers and Giants both needing a starting quarterback, the fanbase wants an answer soon.

Well, the Minnesota Vikings may have caused a chance in those plans.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Mike Silver. Vikings decision-makers are "still evaluating their options at quarterback, including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers." Russini continues, saying that Rodgers is "intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota." With that, it is "a waiting game."

Vikings decision-makers are still evaluating their options at quarterback, including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota. For now, it’s a waiting game, sources tell @mikesilver and me. pic.twitter.com/CK2UqzL596 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2025

Vikings considering signing Aaron Rodgers, thus holding up free agent's sweepstakes

There were reports this offseason that Rodgers was interested in signing with the Vikings. Now, the NFC North team is interested, and they are a more desirable destination than either the Steelers or Giants.

The Vikings have a superstar wide receiver in Justin Jefferson, an up-and-coming star in Jordan Addison, and a veteran tight end in T.J. Hockenson. Plus, the Vikings helped bolster their offensive line this offseason by bringing over guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly from the Indianapolis Colts. Add them to offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, and you have a pretty solid offensive line, perfect for any quarterback.

The Steelers did make the blockbuster trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, and signed him to a four-year, $132 million contract extension. Despite that, the Steelers' offensive line situation isn't the greatest, as they ranked 26th by Pro Football Focus at the end of the regular season.

As for the Giants, they are not really in a position to contend next season, and could very well be drafting their quarterback of the future. While they do have a superstar in the making in wide receiver Malik Nabers, there is not much star-power on the offense. Plus, the offensive line continues to struggle and hasn't been good since they won Super Bowl 46 back in the 2011 season.

With the Vikings interested, one has to imagine that Rodgers will try to hear them out and gauge interest. This would be a far cry from reporting that the team would move forward with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as the starter after losing Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks and Daniel Jones to the Indianapolis Colts.

As they wait for a decision, the Giants are meeting with Russell Wilson on Friday, which will take place after the quarterback meets with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. As for the Steelers, there is a chance they could explore bringing Wilson back for another year. But, there is a report from DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dejan Kovacevic that the Steelers contacted Mason Rudolph about a potential comeback.