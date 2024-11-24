Latest Vikings rumors make it clear Sam Darnold's starting job is far from safe
By Lior Lampert
Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, though that may only be because of a lack of better options. Were it not for first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy suffering a season-ending torn meniscus in the preseason, we may have seen that already come to fruition.
However, a new opportunity for Minnesota to replace Darnold -- quickly -- has emerged via free-agent signal-caller Daniel Jones. And the Vikings are ostensibly interested in seizing the opportunity, based on recent intel from ESPN's Adam Schefter is any indication.
Per Schefter, the Vikings and Baltimore Ravens are "two of the likeliest teams" to sign Jones. So, while Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell has routinely expressed faith in Darnold throughout the year, the organization's actions say otherwise.
Vikings interest in Daniel Jones makes it clear Sam Darnold's starting job is far from safe
The Vikings are flirting with a potential Darnold alternative in Jones and aren't trying to hide it. They're operating in plain sight for everyone to see, telling us all we need to know about where the former stands with the franchise.
Not only is Darnold conceivably not part of Minnesota's long-term plans, but he may not be part of their immediate future. The desire to add Jones speaks volumes, especially knowing they will presumably have to win a bidding war for his services.
Schefter notes that Minnesota and Baltimore are "hardly the only ones" vying for Jones. The sixth-year pro is expected to command a sizable market, though his goal is to latch onto a playoff contender (like the Vikings).
After getting cut by the New York Giants, Jones oddly set prerequisites for his next landing spot. One is his desire to join a squad with title aspirations, and the Vikings and Ravens (and possibly others) seem willing to oblige.
Albeit lofty demands, Jones has plenty of experience as a starter, including a signature postseason win. Perhaps that's factoring into why the 27-year-old is an attractive choice for prospective suitors like the Vikings.
Darnold's resurgence has been one of the better stories of the 2024 NFL campaign. Alas, all good things eventually come to an end. And he's losing his luster in Minnesota, considering the Vikings want to add Jones.