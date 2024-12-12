Vladdy Jr. knows exactly who Ross Atkins should target after whiffing on Juan Soto
The Toronto Blue Jays were very much interested in signing Juan Soto, but as we all expected, Toronto finished fourth in a four-horse race. Ross Atkins has made an admirable promise to the Blue Jays fandom — a vow to spend aggressively and field a contender — but we know not to take him at his word. Toronto has fumbled a few too many opportunities at this point.
After whiffing on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in back-to-back offseasons, the Blue Jays are still looking for an impact bat to protect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup. Several remain on the free agent market, with names like Alex Bregman and Anthony Santander popular in the Toronto fandom. There are also potential trade routes, such as the newly available Kyle Tucker.
That said, perhaps the best path forward is also the most obvious path — a reunion with Teoscar Hernandez, who spent more than five years in a Toronto uniform. It sure seems like Vladdy Jr. would support that move, as the Blue Jays slugger could be found training with Hernandez on Wednesday. This feels like a purposely timed and targeted IG post.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. works out with Teoscar Hernandez as Blue Jays free agency rumors swirl
Hernandez can plug into the same outfield spot once reserved for Juan Soto. It helps that he has a deep connection to Guerrero, and could even play a role in Toronto convincing Vladdy to re-sign next winter. Lest we forget, Guerrero donned a Hernandez jersey when the latter won the Home Run Derby this summer. There is a genuine friendship and respect there.
The benefits of signing Hernandez are manifold, not least of all his on-field impact. Hernandez is coming off of a magical, World Series-winning campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his best years in the MLB have been in a Blue Jays uniform. His .840 OPS last season pales in comparison to the .919 OPS he posted in 2020, which led to an 11th-place finish in AL MVP voting. He made the All-Star game in 2021, splitting .296/.346/.524 with 32 home runs and 116 RBI.
Hernandez knows the dimensions of Rogers Centre well, and he knows what it takes to guide a team at the highest levels of competition. He won't get to bat behind Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts in Toronto, but the Blue Jays' offense desperately needs a shot in the arm. Hernandez, even at the tail-end of his prime at 32 years old, can provide just that.
Ross Atkins' seat has never been warmer. The Blue Jays are running out of options with top free agents signing left and right. Not only does Hernandez satisfy an anxious fandom and promote winning, but he placates the franchise superstar. If Guerrero is happy, the Blue Jays have a chance to salvage this whole operation. Signing Hernandez would be a step in the right direction.