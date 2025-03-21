Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may be least of Blue Jays problems with week until Opening Day

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made headlines when he rejected an extension offer for what turned out to be over $400 million in present value. It makes sense for Guerrero Jr., an MVP-caliber player, to test free agency, especially after seeing how much money Juan Soto earned on the open market, but turning that Toronto Blue Jays offer down suggests that it's incredibly unlikely that he'll be with the organization long-term.

Given that fact, Jays fans are understandably concerned. On one hand, it makes some sense for Toronto not to meet Guerrero Jr.'s outlandish asking price. On the other hand, though, if they're unwilling to extend Vladdy, a trade should really be on the horizon. Losing him would be painful regardless, but it'd hurt a lot less if they received a franchise-altering haul in a trade, which Guerrero Jr. could easily command even with one year of club control remaining.

While Jays fans have reason to worry about what's to come in the future, the Guerrero Jr. situation should be far from their concerns in the week leading up to Opening Day. Instead, more focus should be on George Springer's struggles.

George Springer's struggles should turn focus away from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Guerrero Jr. dilemma is a serious one, don't get me wrong, but he's on the team now, and almost certainly will be, at the very least, until July's trade deadline. With that in mind, more attention should be paid to a player like Springer who looks nowhere near ready with Opening Day one week away.

Springer is in the fifth year of a six-year, $150 million deal he signed with Toronto before the 2021 campaign. He had a strong first two seasons in a Blue Jays uniform, but went through his worst season in 2023 and was even worse last year. Springer slashed .220/.303/.371 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI in 145 games for Toronto in 2024, and posted a below-average OPS+ (92) for the first time in his 11-year career.

As if that wasn't disappointing enough, Springer's struggles have reached new heights in 2025 thus far. The 35-year-old has just three hits in 32 at-bats (.094 batting average) and has struck out seven times in spring training.

Yes, it's only spring training, but Springer is now 35 years old and has seen his OPS dip by at least 55 points in each of the last three seasons. He has gone from performing like one of the best outfielders in the American League to a player who probably shouldn't be playing every day, let alone hitting in a prime spot of Toronto's order like he probably will do.

At this point, it's tough to expect much from Springer. The Jays need a lot from him, as their supporting cast around Guerrero Jr. is lackluster beyond guys like Bo Bichette and Anthony Santander, but Springer is giving Jays fans no reason to believe in him. Hopefully, when games matter, a switch will be flipped.