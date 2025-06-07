Wales player ratings: Craig Bellamy is now nine games unbeaten

Wales are now nine games undefeated under Craig Bellamy after defeating Liechtenstein 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers. However, it will be difficult for his side to make it 10 out of 10 as they face group favorites Belgium away from home on Monday.

Wales–Liechtenstein World Cup qualifier player ratings

Here are the Wales player ratings from the Cardiff City Stadium.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Karl Darlow (GK) – 6/10 –

Darlow had little to do as Liechtenstein failed to threaten.

Connor Roberts (RB) – 7/10 –

Roberts was composed on the ball and got forward often. He linked up well with Brennand Johnson.

Joe Roden (CB) – 8/10 –

Roden controlled the game from the back as Wales dominated possession. He also headed in Wales' opener from Sorba Thomas' corner.

Ben Davies (CB) – 7/10 –

Davies was also able to pass the ball about with ease, which kept the game ticking.

Neco Williams (LB) – 7/10 –

Williams stepped into midfield and threaded some excellent balls forward. He also fired an effort on goal from range. However, due to injury, the Nottingham Forest player had to come off in the 24th minute and was replaced by Jay Dasilva. The Coventry City left-back set up Harry Wilson's goal with a cross.

Midfielders

Harry Wilson (CDM) – 8/10 –

Wilson started the game playing much deeper than usual. However, he still got forward and headed in Wales' second goal. Jordan James was subbed on for Wilson late on.

Ethan Ampadu (CDM): – 7/10 –

Ampadu kept the ball well in the middle of the park and was not afraid to try ambitious through balls. Josh Sheehan came on for Ampadu in the 64th minute.

Liam Cullen (CAM): – 7/10 –

Cullen was always in space and was able to deliver some excellent balls into the box. He was involved in the build-up to Kieffer Moore's goal.

Forwards

Brennan Johnson (RW) – 7/10 –

Johnson finished the season well with Tottenham Hotspur by scoring the winning goal in the Europa League final. He linked up well with Kieffer Moore in the attacking areas. Johnson was also able to test Benjamin Büchel with a powerful strike. David Brooks replaced the Spurs player during the second period.

Kieffer Moore (CF): – 8/10 –

Moore had a chance in the first half but saw his effort saved by Büchel. However, he made amends by scoring a tap-in after the break.

Sorba Thomas (LW): – 8/10 –

Thomas was always willing to get in behind the Liechtenstein defence and put the ball into dangerous areas. His deliveries from corners were also superb, and he set up Rodon's goal from one. Lewis Koumas replaced Thomas in the second half.

Substitutes