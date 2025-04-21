The Houston Rockets are playing the Golden State Warriors right now. The Rockets are the two seeds, but somehow it feels like the Warriors are the favorites. That seems especially true following a game one road win for the Warriors, but even before the series, people were leaning toward the Warriors. Not everyone, but some ones.

Part of it was the Jimmy Butler trade. The Warriors, since trading for Jimmy Butler, have been one of the best teams in the league by record. It seemed to revitalize both Jimmy and the Warriors.

Part of it was the experience difference. In game one, the Warriors started three players with over 100 career playoff starts (Curry, Draymond, and Butler) and the Rockets started three players making their first ever appearance in the playoffs (Şengün, Thompson, and Green).

Then there is the other thing. Steph Curry is good. Steph Curry is very, very good. He has MVP’s, and championships, and an entire game-shifting legacy extending what teams and players could do to reach the highest levels of the sport. He is the greatest shooter of all time.

He is older now, but for some reason players like LeBron, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are still managing to perform at an All-NBA level. You want to try to contain him.

There are different ways to contain him. Back in early April, Amen, Dillon, Eason, and the crew held Curry to only three points. I bet they were playing good, clean defense then.

Assuredly, Mat. No one on the Rockets has any history of freaking out, getting overly physical, or injecting intensity in places where it’s not needed or wanted

Well, here was last night:

this is what they call "great defense", btw 🫠 pic.twitter.com/Bk74J4WoiW — nana (@namxsj) April 21, 2025

A few things about this. First of all, defense in the NBA is hard, okay? Cut them some slack. Secondly, you kind of play to the whistle you’re given. If the refs are not calling fouls for lots of off ball contact, then, in all likelihood, you’re going to get a lot of off ball contact. If you’re going through a strictly competitive lens, it would be stupid not to take any advantage the ref is giving you.

However, I like basketball because I love basketball and this kind of defense is not something I love, so I don’t like it.

This presents two problems for the Rockets.

1. Even with this kind of physical, grabby defense, Steph had 31 points on 12-19 shooting last night. He still got his shots up. He still made his impact. This type of defense did not slow him down.

2. If you’re the Rockets, you do not know if you’re going to get that same whistle again. The next ref might not be quite as cool with Dillon Brooks doing the things Dillon Brooks does when left to his own devices.

So yeah. This is bad news. And the more you think about it, the worse the news gets.

But it’s a seven game series. Adjustments will be made. It’s crucial that the Rockets take the next one.