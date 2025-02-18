NBA remaining strength of schedule puts the Warriors in a great spot coming down the stretch
By Luke Norris
While the stretch following the NBA All-Star break is often referred to as the second half of the season, that's really not accurate, as it's more like the final third of the 82-game slate. But whatever you want to call it, it's undoubtedly crunch time, as the next two months will decide the field for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
For the Golden State Warriors, they've got a little work to do if they want to avoid the Play-In Tournament for the second straight season.
And after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline, there's undoubtedly a little extra pressure on the Dubs to get themselves into the top six in the Western Conference standings before the regular season concludes. Throw in Draymond Green's championship guarantee, and that pressure mounts even further.
Heading into this final third of the 2024-25 campaign, the Warriors are in 10th place in the conference at 28-27, sitting 1.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (26-28) for what would be the fourth and final slot in the Play-In Tournament on the West side of the postseason bracket.
But Golden State is also just 3.5 games back of the sixth spot, which is currently held by the Los Angeles Clippers (31-23), 5.5 games back of the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (32-20), and six games behind the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets (34-21).
WC Standing
Team
W-L
Win Pct.
GB
1
Oklahoma City Thunder
44-10
.815
--
2
Memphis Grizzlies
36-18
.667
8
3
Denver Nuggets
36-19
.655
8.5
4
Houston Rockets
34-21
.618
10.5
5
Los Angeles Lakers
32-20
.615
11
6
Los Angeles Clippers
31-23
.574
13
7
Minnesota Timberwolves
31-25
.554
14
8
Dallas Mavericks
30-26
.536
15
9
Sacramento Kings
28-27
.509
16.5
10
Golden State Warriors
28-27
.509
16.5
11
Phoenix Suns
26-28
.481
18
12
San Antonio Spurs
23-29
.442
20
The likelihood of Steph Curry & Co. catching the Rockets or even the Lakers seems low at this point. But the Warriors are undoubtedly in a good position to get themselves into that top six, as they have the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule in the West coming down the stretch.
The Warriors have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the Western Conference
Strength of schedule must always be taken with a grain of salt, as just about any team can win a game on any given night.
But from an overall standpoint, the Warriors should feel confident about their 27 upcoming contests, as their remaining opponents have a combined winning percentage of only .488.
When taking all 30 NBA teams into account, only eight have an easier slate over the next two months. Six of those, however, are in the Eastern Conference. Taking just the 15 teams in the West into consideration, only the Minnesota Timberwolves have a lighter load, as their remaining foes currently own a combined winning percentage of .474.
Overall NBA Rank
Team
Remaining SOS
Games Left
1
Phoenix Suns
.541
28
T2
Sacramento Kings
.533
27
T2
Denver Nuggets
.533
27
T2
Memphis Grizzlies
.533
28
T5
Los Angeles Clippers
.532
28
T5
Los Angeles Lakers
.532
30
9
Utah Jazz
.518
28
10
New Orleans Pelicans
.514
27
11
San Antonio Spurs
.511
30
13
Oklahoma City Thunder
.504
28
T16
Portland Trail Blazers
.502
27
20
Dallas Mavericks
.493
26
21
Houston Rockets
.490
27
22
Golden State Warriors
.488
27
T26
Minnesota Timberwolves
.474
26
Again, strength of schedule isn't always the best metric to use when predicting wins and losses.
But that doesn't change the fact that Golden State has plenty of winnable games remaining on the docket, some of which are against some of the lower-tier teams in the Eastern Conference. And it certainly doesn't hurt that most of the teams the Dubs are chasing in the standings have much more challenging slates.
And speaking of a couple of those teams, the Warriors will get a chance to make up some ground quickly once they resume play, as they face the Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. So, depending on how things play out, Golden State could very well be in the No. 8 slot by the time the weekend is over.
Let the march to the postseason begin.