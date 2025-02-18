Fansided

NBA remaining strength of schedule puts the Warriors in a great spot coming down the stretch

The Warriors are in a good position to not have to participate in the Play-In Tournament ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

By Luke Norris

Golden State Warriors stars Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry
While the stretch following the NBA All-Star break is often referred to as the second half of the season, that's really not accurate, as it's more like the final third of the 82-game slate. But whatever you want to call it, it's undoubtedly crunch time, as the next two months will decide the field for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

For the Golden State Warriors, they've got a little work to do if they want to avoid the Play-In Tournament for the second straight season.

And after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline, there's undoubtedly a little extra pressure on the Dubs to get themselves into the top six in the Western Conference standings before the regular season concludes. Throw in Draymond Green's championship guarantee, and that pressure mounts even further.

Heading into this final third of the 2024-25 campaign, the Warriors are in 10th place in the conference at 28-27, sitting 1.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (26-28) for what would be the fourth and final slot in the Play-In Tournament on the West side of the postseason bracket.

But Golden State is also just 3.5 games back of the sixth spot, which is currently held by the Los Angeles Clippers (31-23), 5.5 games back of the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (32-20), and six games behind the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets (34-21).

WC Standing

Team

W-L

Win Pct.

GB

1

Oklahoma City Thunder

44-10

.815

--

2

Memphis Grizzlies

36-18

.667

8

3

Denver Nuggets

36-19

.655

8.5

4

Houston Rockets

34-21

.618

10.5

5

Los Angeles Lakers

32-20

.615

11

6

Los Angeles Clippers

31-23

.574

13

7

Minnesota Timberwolves

31-25

.554

14

8

Dallas Mavericks

30-26

.536

15

9

Sacramento Kings

28-27

.509

16.5

10

Golden State Warriors

28-27

.509

16.5

11

Phoenix Suns

26-28

.481

18

12

San Antonio Spurs

23-29

.442

20

The likelihood of Steph Curry & Co. catching the Rockets or even the Lakers seems low at this point. But the Warriors are undoubtedly in a good position to get themselves into that top six, as they have the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule in the West coming down the stretch.

The Warriors have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the Western Conference

Strength of schedule must always be taken with a grain of salt, as just about any team can win a game on any given night.

But from an overall standpoint, the Warriors should feel confident about their 27 upcoming contests, as their remaining opponents have a combined winning percentage of only .488.

When taking all 30 NBA teams into account, only eight have an easier slate over the next two months. Six of those, however, are in the Eastern Conference. Taking just the 15 teams in the West into consideration, only the Minnesota Timberwolves have a lighter load, as their remaining foes currently own a combined winning percentage of .474.

Overall NBA Rank

Team

Remaining SOS

Games Left

1

Phoenix Suns

.541

28

T2

Sacramento Kings

.533

27

T2

Denver Nuggets

.533

27

T2

Memphis Grizzlies

.533

28

T5

Los Angeles Clippers

.532

28

T5

Los Angeles Lakers

.532

30

9

Utah Jazz

.518

28

10

New Orleans Pelicans

.514

27

11

San Antonio Spurs

.511

30

13

Oklahoma City Thunder

.504

28

T16

Portland Trail Blazers

.502

27

20

Dallas Mavericks

.493

26

21

Houston Rockets

.490

27

22

Golden State Warriors

.488

27

T26

Minnesota Timberwolves

.474

26

Again, strength of schedule isn't always the best metric to use when predicting wins and losses.

But that doesn't change the fact that Golden State has plenty of winnable games remaining on the docket, some of which are against some of the lower-tier teams in the Eastern Conference. And it certainly doesn't hurt that most of the teams the Dubs are chasing in the standings have much more challenging slates.

And speaking of a couple of those teams, the Warriors will get a chance to make up some ground quickly once they resume play, as they face the Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. So, depending on how things play out, Golden State could very well be in the No. 8 slot by the time the weekend is over.

Let the march to the postseason begin.

