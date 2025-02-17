Warriors news: Steph Curry talks retirement, makes history in ASG, responds to Green's guarantee
By Luke Norris
While not every aspect of NBA All-Star Weekend ran smoothly. First, San Antonio Spurs stars Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified from the Skills Challenge. Then there were those mixed reviews surrounding the new game format. But one thing there's no denying: TheGolden State Warriors were a fantastic host.
And while Steph Curry was the only Warriors player to take home any hardware over the weekend, winning All-Star Game MVP for the second time (more on that in a moment), a few others came close.
Moses Moody and Draymond Green, who we'll also circle back to in a minute, advanced to the finals of the Skills Challenge but ultimately fell to Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Buddy Hield also made it to the final round of the 3-Point Contest and made a little history in the process. With 31 points in the opening round, the ninth-year veteran tied Curry's all-time record for the most points in a single round.
Hield struggled to start the finals, missing his first seven shots before finding his rhythm. He came to the final rack, which was his all-money-ball rack, needing to make all five to win. And while he sunk four, Hield ultimately lost by a single point to Tyler Herro, who became the fifth Miami Heat player in history to win the event.
As for Curry, we'll get to his All-Star Game performance in just a moment. But before we do that, let's look at some comments he made about retirement before the weekend got underway.
Steph Curry thinks about retirement "more and more" these days but isn't quite ready to step away
As Curry turns 37 on March 13, much has been made about how much longer the 16-year veteran will continue to play.
He's signed through the 2026-27 season, which is exactly when the contract of newly acquired Jimmy Butler expires as well. So, one has to wonder if that could be his final campaign.
During an interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard late last week, Curry stated that while he's not quite ready to walk away, retirement is something he thinks about more often these days.
"You think about that more and more. I’m not at the farewell yet," Curry said. "That's just part of time. If you're fighting human nature or fighting the inevitable in that, then … I don’t think you're handling it right. Because you need a little bit of fear of what's coming, what an end might look like, to inform decisions that you're making now and appreciate what's going on right now."
While not as efficient as he's been in the past, Curry is still averaging 23.4 points per game this season and is shooting a respectable 39.0% from the three-point line.
But the four-time NBA champion doesn't want to see himself in a situation where he's still scoring, but the Warriors aren't winning. And to get his point across, he brought up Kobe Bryant's final years with the Los Angeles Lakers when asked how he wanted his final seasons to go.
"You don't want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last three years [with Kobe Bryant]. I know he came off the Achilles injury, but it was, like, they were a lottery team, and it was more just how many points can Kobe score down the stretch of his career. I don't want to be in that scenario."
Curry joined a couple of elite clubs by winning his second NBA All-Star Game MVP
Playing for Shaquille O'Neal's Team OGs in the revamped NBA All-Star format, Curry recorded eight points, six rebounds, and assists in his team's 42-35 victory in the semifinals over Candace Parker's Rising Stars squad.
And in a dominant 41-25 win in the finals against Charles Barkley's Global Stars, the 11-time All-Star notched 12 points, four rebounds, and an assist, the highlight of the game being his pull-up triple from the half-court line, which sent the hometown crowd at Chase Center into a frenzy.
Curry ultimately received 12 of the 14 votes for All-Star Game MVP, with Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collecting one apiece.
In winning the award for a second time, his first coming three years ago in Cleveland, Curry is now just the fourth player in history to win at least two regular-season MVPs, two All-Star Game MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP — the other three being Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
He also joins Jordan as the only players to win at least four NBA championships, two scoring titles, two league MVP Awards and two All-Star Game MVP Awards.
Steph had a hilarious response to Draymond Green's guarantee
During Sunday's pregame show on TNT ahead of the All-Star Game, Draymond Green turned a few heads by guaranteeing the Warriors would win the 2025 NBA Finals, saying he'd ride the coattails of Curry and Butler to another Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.
That's a pretty bold statement about a team that's 28-27 and currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference. If the standings hold, of course, the Dubs would participate in the play-in tournament, just as they did a season ago.
In his postgame interview, Curry was informed by Green of his guarantee, to which he had a hilarious but appropriate response:
"Leave it to you," Curry said. "We needed a little bit more pressure."
The Warriors resume their season on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.