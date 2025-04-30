Washington Commanders veteran at risk of being replaced by a rookie after the draft

The Washington Commanders needed a big move in the NFL Draft to beef up their secondary. They were supposed to get some insurance in a blockbuster moved that landed the Commanders with Marshon Lattimore off the New Orleans Saints. But that move was anti-climatic.

The Commanders waited weeks for him to make his debut and when he did, it ended up being all for naught as he got torched in the playoffs and honestly, cost them some big plays against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dan Quinn is a defensive specialist so Quinn plucking a cornerback in the second round shouldn’t be a shock.

Landing Trey Amos was a massive move for the Commanders and it made a statement to the veteran cornerback. Lattimore’s days are numbered and all told, he could end up not even spending a full calendar year in Washington before he gets traded again.

Marshon Lattimore has a point to prove in Washington with the Commanders drafting his replacement

The Commanders drafted Lattimore’s replacement in Amos, before he’s even off the team. That’s the team sending a message to Lattimore. His injury history and poor performance to end the year isn’t acceptable. Consider what the Commanders gave up to even get Lattimore as well. They made a statement.

Lattimore has a short leash. I think he can still be productive for the Commanders and provides a veteran presence on an otherwise youthful secondary. But the Commanders got a taste of championship football, reaching the NFC championship game a season removed from having the No. 2 pick.

They don’t want to waste away the youth of this team before they have some expensive contracts to shell out. They also need some help in the pass rush and could use Lattimore as a trade piece to fill that out. The Commanders drafted Amos not just as a contingency plan, but to give them every reason to trade Lattimore if he continues to underperform.

Amos was a great pickup for the Commanders. Not only did they get him at good value, but he’s the perfect player to fit Quinn’s scheme. He’s similar, physically, to Trevon Diggs and we saw how that turned out under Quinn in Dallas.

According to NFL.com, his draft and scouting report has him as an eventual starter. Which means he wasn’t necessarily drafted to start right now. But if he impresses in training camp and the preseason, the Commanders could thrust him into the secondary for Game 1.

If he continues to impress, it could be the reason the Commanders part ways with Lattimore.