What Aaron Rodgers didn't say will upset Saints fans the most

It wouldn’t be an NFL offseason if Aaron Rodgers didn’t make himself the main character of the league. He has done his best to dominate the headlines this season, not committing to a team, while playing a game of cat-and-mouse with any team interested.

Rodgers did make it somewhat clear his intentions to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, but never really materialized. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t out of the question either, though he’s still keeping his options open.

One team that isn’t in consideration is the New Orleans Saints. According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football Network, the Saints are not a team Rodgers named that is in contention to sign him.

Aaron Rodgers is on the McAfree Show. Detailing teams he talked to, didn't specifically mention the Saints as one. Said he is willing to play for $10 million this year. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 17, 2025

For as little as Rodgers usually says, it’s telling that a team in need of a quarterback was left off his list. I guess Saints fans can scratch that idea. Although it was pretty clear Rodgers was never really considering New Orleans to begin with.

Kellen Moore should be happy Aaron Rodgers didn’t name the Saints a suitor

If I’m Kellen Moore, there’s not a chance I was going to take a chance on Aaron Rodgers. Look at what happened with Robert Saleh. His coaching future was in the hands of Rodgers and Saleh didn’t even make it halfway through the season before he was fired.

Does Moore really want his tenure in New Orleans tied to Rodgers. Aaron Glenn knew that and made his first decision as head coach of the New York Jets to release Rodgers.

Moore should be focused on trying to trade up for a quarterback or possibly trading for Kirk Cousins for a bridge option until the next draft. Rodgers brings way too much baggage for that to be the penultimate move of his first season.

Honestly, Moore would be better off working with Spencer Rattler over Rodgers, who’s probably playing one more season before calling it a career. And aside from the on-the-field stuff, he’s a headache to deal with off the court.

If you’re a Saints fan, rejoice; Rodgers isn’t going to be your problem. He’s going to cause more frustration than anything. Just ask Jets fans.