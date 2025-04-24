What channel is the 2025 NFL Draft on? Full TV and streaming info

The 2025 NFL Draft might not bring the sort of top-end star power we've seen in previous years, but that doesn't mean it won't be plenty compelling in its own right. What this class lacks in elite quality, it more than makes up for in quantity, with interesting players up and down the board at just about every position. And that's before we even get to two-way star Travis Hunter, one of the most singular players the draft has ever seen.

Will the Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward at No. 1? Where will Hunter wind up? And just how far might Hunter's former teammate, QB Shedeur Sanders, fall? We'll get the answers to all those questions and more starting on Thursday night, and with as wide-open a class as anyone can remember, this will undoubtedly be a draft to watch.

So let's walk you through how to do just that. Here's everything to know about how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft, from what channel it's on to how to stream all seven rounds this weekend.

What channel is the 2025 NFL Draft on?

The draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, April 25, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and the final four will conclude on Saturday, April 26.

All seven rounds will be broadcast on both NFL Network and ESPN. Which channel you choose comes down to personal preference: Do you favor the likes of Mina Kimes, Mel Kiper Jr. and Dan Orlovsky, or are Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah more your bag?

Can I stream the 2025 NFL Draft?

No matter which network you prefer, there are also streaming options available. The draft will stream live on NFL app, as well as ESPN+ and Watch ESPN. All three of these services require logging in with a valid cable or satellite subscription. If you don't have one, you could consider a service like Fubo.TV or Hulu + Live TV; the former comes with a seven-day free trial, while the latter offers a three-day trial.