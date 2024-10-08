When does Karl-Anthony Towns make his homecoming to Minnesota?
After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns is headed to his new home at ‘The Garden’ to play for the New York Knicks. Towns spoke with the media for the first time at the Knicks’ training camp since joining the team, and similar to the talk around the league — the trade came as a surprise.
“I felt shocked,” Towns told reporters. “It was Shock. The word flabbergasted would be more correct, but shock. I just focus on playing basketball and just let all the outside noise be that outside noise. I just stay focused on the job.”
Less than a month before tip-off, a three-team trade rocked the league. The Timberwolves sent the three-time All-Star to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round lottery pick through the Detroit Pistons.
NBA insider Shams Charania said the Knicks are sending salaries, including DaQuan Jeffries and drafting compensation to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange.
Career with the Minnesota Timberwolves
Towns played 62 games for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 22.1 ppg, shooting 50 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from 3 and pulling down 8.3 rebs. Despite the Timberwolves finishing 3rd in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record and making a trip to the WCF, Minnesota didn’t seem sold on the current lineup.
In 573 games played with the Timberwolves, Towns averaged 22.9 ppg, shot over 52 percent from the field and collected 10.8 rebs. Though the move was not what he had planned, he’s still grateful for the time spent in Minnesota.
“I’m super thankful for the nine years I had in Minnesota,” Towns said. “It was amazing to be accepted into the community. I want to thank them for allowing me to inspire positivity and change. To all the amazing teammates and coaches in the front offices that I've been part of, I’m just tremendously thankful for the opportunity to play basketball there. I'm excited to be here now and ready to get started.”
Reunited with Tom Thibodeau
Towns will reunite with the Knicks’ head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who coached Towns in Minnesota from 2016 to 2019. When asked about having a short time to work within the Knicks’ system, Towns believes it will give him an edge on fitting into a new roster.
“I know the offense that he runs, I know the way he likes to play defense, and I know what he expects from his players, so I just think it gives us a bit of a headstart,” Towns said.
According to Thibodeau, both have maintained a relationship since their separation in 2019. Though there may have been a rocky separation, Thibodeau is welcoming to having Towns back onto his roster.
"It's always good to see him, and it's great to have him on our team," Thibodeau said to reporters after the trade. "There's some benefit to having coached him before and knowing who he is as a person but also understand that that was five years ago, that he's in a different place, he's a different player."
Karl-Anthony Towns returning to the Target Center
Towns will return to the arena where he spent most of his time building his career, but he will look a lot different sporting a Knicks jersey. The Knicks are scheduled to play the Timberwolves on Dec. 19 at the Target Center.
He’s yet to speak on the return, but it’s no doubt that it will be different. A site that previously erupted in cheers for Towns will now have to adjust to having him as a guest.