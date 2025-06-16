When is Rafael Devers first game against the Red Sox? Reckoning comes quickly

The Boston Red Sox just shook up the MLB world by trading Rafael Devers, one of the premier hitters in the game, to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a package that feels quite underwhelming at first glance. Red Sox fans can't believe their eyes, and will have to get used to seeing their former third baseman in another uniform quicker than they could've envisioned.

That's right. Red Sox fans just witnessed their team sweep the New York Yankees to get back over .500, and not even a full week later, they'll have to see Devers in another uniform trying to beat them.

Talk about going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.

Red Sox fans won't even have fully digested blockbuster trade before seeing Rafael Devers face them

It's one thing for Red Sox fans to see Devers in a Giants uniform. After parts of nine seasons in Boston, though, it'll take some time for them to get used to the idea and the sight of him playing for another team. The fact that they'll have to see him less than a week after a trade out of nowhere in his new home is really hard to come to terms with.

Devers is going from helping the Red Sox sweep the Yankees, getting their season back on track in the process, to trying to defeat the Red Sox five days later. All of this came without a warning of any kind. How insane is that?

What makes this news even harder for Red Sox fans to comprehend is that one of the main pieces of the deal, Kyle Harrison, was just optioned to Triple-A by the Red Sox. It's not even as if Harrison can show Red Sox fans that he's a future lynchpin of their rotation in their Giants series by dominating Devers.

This trade might work out fine for Boston. Devers is far from a perfect player and is owed a ton of money. Red Sox fans might get on board with what transpired if Devers doesn't hit as well in San Francisco or if the players they got excel. Still, seeing Devers in a Giants uniform facing them as soon as he is, won't make accepting the deal any easier.