When was the last time Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic matched up in Denver?
By Lior Lampert
The last time Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid met in Denver, this happened:
Retired NBA veteran Paul Millsap was on the court for the Denver Nuggets when Jokic hit this absurd game-winner to beat Embiid's Philadephia 76ers. He hasn't played for the team since the 2020-21 campaign, highlighting how long it's been.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
When was the last time Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic matched up in Denver?
Embiid hasn't suited up in Denver since that play happened on Nov. 8, 2019. Fast forward to the present, and the 76ers superstar center won't be available for Tuesday's Mile High City matchup with Jokic and the Nuggets. It's been five years, two months, 13 days, and counting -- with no end in sight.
Here are some facts to put into perspective the amount of time that's passed since Embiid took the floor at Ball Arena:
- Jokic had zero of his three MVP awards
- The COVID-19 pandemic hadn't happened yet
- Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was a rookie
- LeBron James was fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list
To say it's been a while would be a massive understatement. Embiid will miss an eighth straight contest against the Nuggets in Denver due to swelling in his surgically repaired left knee. He's been banged up all season, only appearing in 13 games thus far, with this being the latest absence.
Unfortunately, there's a legitimate chance that Embiid and Jokic have already gone toe-to-toe in the 303 for the last time. The former's chronic lower-leg issues are exasperated in the Denver altitude, and the Sixers are ostensibly cognizant of that. It's a harsh reality that undoubtedly dampens the intrigue surrounding a Philly-Denver clash.
For whatever it's worth, Embiid has had the upper hand in his head-to-head series with Jokic. The two-time scoring champion is 6-2 against the Nuggets big man, averaging more points (27.8) and rebounds (11.1) in their encounters.
Nonetheless, most of Embiid's damage versus Jokic has been done on his home court.