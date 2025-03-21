Where is Marquette located? The Golden Eagles are looking for second straight trip to Sweet 16

The Marquette Golden Eagles are a team to be reckoned with this time of the year. They always find a way into the NCAA Tournament, be it an at-large bid or a conference championship. They haven’t received an automatic bid since the 2023 season after winning the Big East conference championship.

The last two seasons, including this year, they’ve been an at-large team, and will be a No. 7 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. While they’ve reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons, they haven’t made it past the Sweet 16 since 2013.

Marquette looks to get another first round win when it faces No. 10 seed New Mexico in Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Friday night. Tip off is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. ET on TBS.

Is this the year they can get over the hump and make a deep tournament run? As a seven seed, they won’t have an easy path. But if there’s one team that’s known to be a tournament team, it’s Marquette.

Where is Marquette located?

The Golden Eagles call Milwaukee, Wis. home. They don’t have an on-campus arena, so they play their home games at Fiserv Forum, where the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks play their home games.

They are a private school with enrollment just over 11,000 students. The school was founded nearly 150 years ago as Marquette College and became a university in 1907 after it became affiliated with a local medical school.

Marquette basketball NCAA Tournament history

The Golden Eagles have been to the NCAA Tournament 37 times, including four-straight appearances. They have a 44-37 record in the NCAA Tournament.

YEAR SEED RESULT 1979 No. 3 Round of 32: No. 6 Pacific (W, 73-48)

Sweet 16: DePaul (L, 62-56) 1980 No. 9 Round of 48: No. 8 Villanova (L, 77-59) 1982 No. 7 Round of 48: No. 10 Evansville (W, 67-62)

Second Round: No. 2 Missouri (L, 73-69) 1983 No. 9 Round of 48: No. 8 Tennessee (L, 57-56) 1993 No. 12 First Round: No. 5 Oklahoma State (L, 74-62) 1994 No. 6 First Round: No. 11. Southwestern Louisiana (W, 81-59)

Second Round: No. 3 Kentucky (W, 75-63)

Sweet 16: No. 2 Duke (L, 59-49) 1996 No. 4 First Round: No. 13 Monmouth (W, 68-44)

Second Round: No. 12 Arkansas, (L, 65-56) 1997 No. 7 First Round: No. 10 Providence (L, 81-59) 2002 No. 5 First Round: No. 12 Tulsa (L, 71-69) 2003 No. 3 First Round: No. 14 Holy Cross (W, 72-68)

Second Round: No. 6 Missouri (W, 101-92/OT)

Sweet 16: No. 2 Pittsburgh (W, 77-74)

Elite Eight: No. 1 Kentucky (W, 83-69)

Final Four: No. 2 Kansas (L, 94-61) 2006 No. 7 First Round: No. 10 Alabama (L, 90-85) 2007 No. 8 First Round: No. 9 Michigan State (L, 61-49) 2008 No. 6 First Round: No. 11 Kentucky (W, 74-66)

Second Round: No. 3 Stanford (L, 82-81/OT) 2009 No. 6 First Round: No. 11 Utah State (W, 58-57)

Second Round: No. 3 Missouri (L, 83-79) 2010 No. 6 First Round: No. 11 Washington (L, 80-78) 2011 No. 11 First Round: No. 6 Xavier (W, 66-55)

Second Round: No. 3 Syracuse (W, 66-62)

Sweet 16: No. 2 North Carolina (L, 81-63) 2012 No. 3 First Round: No. 14 BYU (W, 88-68)

Second Round: No. 6 Murray State (W, 62-53)

Sweet 16: No. 7 Florida (L, 68-58) 2013 No. 3 First Round: No. 14 Davidson (W, 59-58)

Second Round: No. 6 Butler (74-72)

Sweet 16: No. 2 Miami (W, 71-61)

Elite Eight: No. 4 Syracuse (L, 55-39) 2017 No. 10 First Round: No. 7 South Carolina (L, 93-73) 2019 No. 5 First Round: No. 12 Murray State (L, 83-64) 2022 No. 9 First Round: No. 8 North Carolina (L, 95-63) 2023 No. 2 First Round: No. 15 Vermont (W, 78-61)

Second Round: No. 7 Michigan State (L, 69-60) 2024 No. 2 First Round: No. 15 Western Kentucky (W, 87-69)

Second Round: No. 10 Colorado (W, 81-77)

Sweet 16: No. 11 NC State (L, 67-58)

Marquette’s most iconic NCAA Tournament run was probably back in 2011 when the Golden Eagles pulled off two upsets as a No. 11 seed. The squad, led by NBA star Jimmy Butler, went on a tear through the tournament, knocking out No. 6 seed Xavier and then No. 3 seed Syracuse in the second round.

They ended up losing to North Carolina in the Sweet 16, ending their tournament run. Marquette has reached the Final Four three times, with Dwyane Wade’s 2003 squad the last team to do so. The Golden Eagles’ only championship was in 1977.