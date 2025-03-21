Where is Marquette located? The Golden Eagles are looking for second straight trip to Sweet 16

The Marquette Golden Eagles are a team to be reckoned with this time of the year. They always find a way into the NCAA Tournament, be it an at-large bid or a conference championship. They haven’t received an automatic bid since the 2023 season after winning the Big East conference championship.
The last two seasons, including this year, they’ve been an at-large team, and will be a No. 7 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. While they’ve reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons, they haven’t made it past the Sweet 16 since 2013.
Marquette looks to get another first round win when it faces No. 10 seed New Mexico in Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Friday night. Tip off is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. ET on TBS.
Is this the year they can get over the hump and make a deep tournament run? As a seven seed, they won’t have an easy path. But if there’s one team that’s known to be a tournament team, it’s Marquette.
Where is Marquette located?
The Golden Eagles call Milwaukee, Wis. home. They don’t have an on-campus arena, so they play their home games at Fiserv Forum, where the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks play their home games.
They are a private school with enrollment just over 11,000 students. The school was founded nearly 150 years ago as Marquette College and became a university in 1907 after it became affiliated with a local medical school.
Marquette basketball NCAA Tournament history
The Golden Eagles have been to the NCAA Tournament 37 times, including four-straight appearances. They have a 44-37 record in the NCAA Tournament.
YEAR
SEED
RESULT
1979
No. 3
Round of 32: No. 6 Pacific (W, 73-48)
1980
No. 9
Round of 48: No. 8 Villanova (L, 77-59)
1982
No. 7
Round of 48: No. 10 Evansville (W, 67-62)
1983
No. 9
Round of 48: No. 8 Tennessee (L, 57-56)
1993
No. 12
First Round: No. 5 Oklahoma State (L, 74-62)
1994
No. 6
First Round: No. 11. Southwestern Louisiana (W, 81-59)
1996
No. 4
First Round: No. 13 Monmouth (W, 68-44)
1997
No. 7
First Round: No. 10 Providence (L, 81-59)
2002
No. 5
First Round: No. 12 Tulsa (L, 71-69)
2003
No. 3
First Round: No. 14 Holy Cross (W, 72-68)
2006
No. 7
First Round: No. 10 Alabama (L, 90-85)
2007
No. 8
First Round: No. 9 Michigan State (L, 61-49)
2008
No. 6
First Round: No. 11 Kentucky (W, 74-66)
2009
No. 6
First Round: No. 11 Utah State (W, 58-57)
2010
No. 6
First Round: No. 11 Washington (L, 80-78)
2011
No. 11
First Round: No. 6 Xavier (W, 66-55)
2012
No. 3
First Round: No. 14 BYU (W, 88-68)
2013
No. 3
First Round: No. 14 Davidson (W, 59-58)
2017
No. 10
First Round: No. 7 South Carolina (L, 93-73)
2019
No. 5
First Round: No. 12 Murray State (L, 83-64)
2022
No. 9
First Round: No. 8 North Carolina (L, 95-63)
2023
No. 2
First Round: No. 15 Vermont (W, 78-61)
2024
No. 2
First Round: No. 15 Western Kentucky (W, 87-69)
Marquette’s most iconic NCAA Tournament run was probably back in 2011 when the Golden Eagles pulled off two upsets as a No. 11 seed. The squad, led by NBA star Jimmy Butler, went on a tear through the tournament, knocking out No. 6 seed Xavier and then No. 3 seed Syracuse in the second round.
They ended up losing to North Carolina in the Sweet 16, ending their tournament run. Marquette has reached the Final Four three times, with Dwyane Wade’s 2003 squad the last team to do so. The Golden Eagles’ only championship was in 1977.