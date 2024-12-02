Which Warriors are most likely to make the NBA All-Star Game?
By Luke Norris
After racing out to a surprising 12-3 start to kick off this 2024-25 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors have hit a wall over the last week, dropping four straight.
The first two losses during this losing streak should have been victories, as the Dubs blew a 17-point lead to the San Antonio Spurs en route to a 10-point defeat and then blew an 18-point advantage against the Brooklyn Nets two nights later in an eight-point loss.
Their next two losses went the other way, as Steve Kerr's squad was behind big in both. And while Golden State fought valiantly to come back in each game, they ultimately took a four-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then took an eight-point defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.
Despite the recent skid, though, the Warriors remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference and will look to get back on track on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets in their final group-play matchup of the NBA Cup. At 3-0 in the in-season tourney thus far, Golden State has already locked up a spot in the next round.
And speaking of tournament play, it looks as if the NBA All-Star Game, which the Warriors will host at the Chase Center on February 16, will feature a new format in which three teams of eight All-Star players and the winner of the Rising Stars game take part in an All-Star Game tournament.
The four teams would face each other in pickup-style matchups, with the winners of each contest moving on to the final round.
At this point, it seems likely that only one Golden State player will represent the franchise in this new format, and we're betting you can guess who that is.
Steph Curry will likely be the only Golden State Warriors player to earn NBA All-Star honors
With Golden State hosting this year's festivities, there's no way Steph Curry won't be a part of the NBA All-Star Game, even if he's not putting up the numbers we're used to seeing.
Through this first quarterish part of the season, Curry is averaging just 22.5 points per game. Not counting his 20.8 average from the 2019-20 campaign in which he appeared in only five games, the 10-time All-Star hasn't scored this few points since he averaged 14.7 in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season. And he only played 23 games that year.
Nevertheless, as the face of the Warriors, Curry will essentially be the face of the entire All-Star weekend. So, he'll undoubtedly be in no matter what.
But outside of him, it's hard to see any other Golden State players getting a nod this year. It's not that others haven't played well. Andrew Wiggins is putting up similar numbers from his All-Star season in 2021-22, but he's not going to get in over 23 others. And Buddy Hield has been strong off the bench, but no reserve is going to get a spot, either.
There's a chance second-year guard Brandin Podziemski could be a part of the Rising Stars Challenge, as he was a season ago. But that's up in the air, as he's not having the greatest campaign thus far, averaging just 7.7 points while shooting only 37.8 percent from the floor and a dismal 21.5 percent from the 3-point line.