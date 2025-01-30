The Whiteboard: Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are just getting started
By Lior Lampert
Kawhi Leonard is back, and even though he's still rounding into form, his return has been transformative for the Los Angeles Clippers. It's been a small sample size, but early signs indicate the presence of the two-time Finals MVP entrenches the team among the Western Conference elites.
Leonard has appeared in nine of Los Angeles' 13 contests since making his season debut after the latest of a series of recurring knee injuries. The Clippers have gone 7-2 when he's available during this stretch.
Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are quickly trending upwards
Not only have Leonard and the Clippers been winning, they've dominated. All seven of L.A.'s victories have come by double digits, including a 59-point drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets. Conversely, their two losses at the hands of the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves were decided by one bucket.
Los Angeles has been supremely good with Leonard in the lineup, specifically alongside co-star James Harden. The dynamic duo boasts 121.7 and 102.1 offensive and defensive ratings across 156 minutes of sharing the floor thus far in 2024-25. Both marks would lead the NBA from an overall team perspective this season. And while their shellacking of the Nets surely pads the stats, the Clippers have fared well against more than just Brooklyn lately.
Thanks to Leonard, everyone on the Clippers has been able to slot into roles they're more comfortable playing and better-suited for. Harden can fully operate as the offensive "system" he proudly and rightfully claims to be, and he's done so more efficiently. The latter has experienced upticks in his nightly scoring and assist outputs while shooting at a higher clip from the field and three.
Moreover, Norman Powell is optimized as a microwave scorer rather than a first or second option because of Leonard. Ivica Zubac's skill set is maximized as a bruising two-way interior presence. Suddenly, the complexion of the Clippers has changed virtually overnight.
The Clippers are one backup big man away from having no holes on their roster. Of course, health will always loom largely over Leonard. But if the 33-year-old can avoid physical issues, they have what it takes to be a top-four squad in the West.
NBA news roundup:
- Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball will reportedly be re-evaluated in one week after suffering a left ankle sprain. He exited in the second quarter of the team's 112-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Per an official statement from the Atlanta Hawks, standout forward Jalen Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn labrum and will undergo season-ending surgery. Fortunately, he should be ready for the 2025-26 campaign.
- The Athletic ($) revealed that the Golden State Warriors have explored the possibility of acquiring Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, who would welcome the move. The big man considers the Bay Area a "desirable destination" if he gets re-routed.
Why the Rockets might be better off passing on De'Aaron Fox
Recently, FanSided's Christopher Kline wrote about how the Houston Rockets' unwillingness to pursue Sacramento Kings franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox could prove fatal. Here, we'll counter that argument and explain why the West's No. 2 shouldn't make such a drastic adjustment yet.
Houston is well-positioned to make a blockbuster swap for someone of Fox's caliber. They're loaded with premium draft capital, young talent and the necessary salary-matching contracts. The Rockets can entice the Kings with a handsome offer, but at what cost?
Any outgoing package Houston sends for Fox presumably includes 2024 No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard. Due to their absurdly deep rotation, the Rockets have barely had a chance to evaluate the highly touted rookie combo guard. Is the front office ready to abandon ship on someone they invested so deeply in this past offseason?
Speaking of players the Rockets are strongly committed to, rising second-year do-it-all wing Amen Thompson is flourishing. He's found another gear recently, entrenching himself as a core foundational piece for Houston:
Thompson's continued ascension has been the catalyst for Houston going 10-2 over their past 12 games (despite him sitting out once). Part of his progression has been the increased usage rate and trust as an on-ball scorer/facilitator. Typically, any scoring unit Fox is a part of runs through him. Do the Rockets want to hamper the development of a budding organizational cornerstone?
Lastly, why fix something that isn't broken? The Rockets are 32-14, buoyed by their fourth-ranked defense, depth and year-over-year continuity from last season. As great as Fox is, Houston has proven more than capable without him. Not to mention, he ostensibly has his set on joining the San Antonio Spurs. Mortgaging the future and jeopardizing the present isn't encouraged for a team that can afford to take calculated risks.