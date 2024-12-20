Who are the refs for the Penn State vs. SMU game?
By Megan Melle
It’s win or go home in Happy Valley this weekend, and despite frigid temperatures, potential flurries and a wind chill of 14 degrees, we can expect an offensive showdown between the No. 11 SMU Mustangs and the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions. It’s a first-of-its-kind weekend as the expanded College Football Playoff offers home-field advantage at Beaver Stadium on Saturday—and that chilly environment matters. No doubt, SMU boasts talent on offense, but it’s Penn State’s own offensive prowess that should be able to wear down the Mustang defense.
The winner advances to the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, where they'll take on No. 3 Boise State in the CFP quarterfinals.
In an ideal world, officiating has zero effect on which team will make their way to Phoenix. But this season is proof that things don’t always pan out for fans wishing the refs stick to officiating a game rather than deciding a game. Luckily, there are some pros on the field on Saturday, so let's take a look at the entire crew.
Full officiating crew for Penn State-SMU College Football Playoff matchup
Officials from the four Power conferences will be assigned CFP games, with eight crews assigned to the first round and quarterfinals. From there, according to national coordinator of officiating Steve Shaw, advancement to the semifinal games and the national championship game will be based on crew performance and conflict avoidance during the first eight matchups. Here's your official officiating crew for SMU at Penn State.
Name
Officiating role
David Smith
Head referee
Walt Hill
Umpire
Christopher Hess
Head line judge
Michael Taylor
Line judge
Antonio Smith
Field judge
Victor Sanchez
Side judge
Tom Fimmen
Back judge
Ron Turner
Center judge
Lee Hedrick
Alternate
Mitchell Wilkens
Replay official
Crathman Stevens
Replay communicator
Likely welcome news for Penn State fans, Big Ten officials will not be assigned to their game against SMU—the Nittany Lions were not short on gripes against officials throughout the year, including missed calls during the conference title game at points James Franklin called "critical."
The crew calling Saturday's first-round game is entirely from the SEC, and according to Football Zebra, includes four previous bowl game officials, two previous New Year’s six or national championship game officials, as well as two Mackie Development Program officials, the NFL’s development and training pipeline.
Now SEC officiating has come under the microscope of fans this season, including most often (it seems) when Georgia is involved. So the coast isn't clear from officiating controversy, but here's to hoping the CFP turns a new page in that book.