Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 15?
The NFL's supersized Monday Night Football schedule has seen ESPN get a chance to feature a lot of games in unique ways. Week 14 was no exception as there were three different ways to check out the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, including a Simpsons-themed alternate telecast on Disney+.
Week 15 brings a full slate back to the NFL after the conclusion of bye weeks, including the final Monday night doubleheader of the season. Which four teams will participate in the twin bill?
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 15?
- Chicago Bears (4-9) at Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ABC/ESPN+
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
The first game of the doubleheader kicks off at 8:00 on ABC as the Bears head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, who are still trying to catch the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. Chicago was blown out with a 38-13 loss in Thomas Brown's debut as the interim head coach in Week 14 while Minnesota spoiled Kirk Cousins' homecoming with a blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
These teams previously met in Week 11, with the Vikings escaping Soldier Field with a 30-27 overtime victory. Chicago would love to return the favor and damage Minnesota's division title hopes in the process.
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
- Date: Dec. 16
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
The second half of the doubleheader kicks off 30 minutes later on ESPN as the Falcons try to salvage their season against a Raiders team playing out the string. While Las Vegas could end up with the top pick in April's draft, Atlanta is in desperation mode after losing their fourth straight game on Sunday, turning what looked like an insurmountable NFC South lead in October into a full on collapse as they now trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game.
There won't be a Manningcast for either game as Peyton and Eli have completed their regular season schedule of alternate broadcasts. The Manningcast will return for Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night matchup.