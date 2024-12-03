Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 14?
The NFL season is heading down the stretch and every Sunday Night Football game figures to become more important as the weeks pass by. Week 13 saw NBC get to broadcast from the winter wonderland of Orchard Park, New York as the Buffalo Bills blew out the San Francisco 49ers 35-10 to deal a critical blow to the fading postseason hopes of the reigning NFC champions.
The atmosphere in Buffalo made up for the lack of competitiveness in the game, which also saw Josh Allen become the answer to a trivia question as he was credited for catching a touchdown pass he threw on a unique lateral situation with Amari Cooper. The Bills are still fighting for home field advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC and figure to be highly interested in the Week 14 Sunday night matchup.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 14?
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)
- Date: Dec. 8
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the primetime spotlight as they play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the second meeting of the season between the AFC West rivals after Kansas City won 17-10 at SoFi Stadium in Week 4.
Andy Reid's team will have the rest advantage in this game after winning a nail-biter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday to improve to 11-1 on the year. There have been plenty of close games for the two-time defending champs, who keep finding ways to win while raising concerns about how sustainable their method of play is.
The Chargers delivered one of Week 13's more impressive results by flying across the country to beat the Atlanta Falcons 17-13 in a defensive struggle. Jim Harbaugh will need to get more out of his offense, which looked out of sync with running back J.K. Dobbins hitting injured reserve, in order to upset the Chiefs.