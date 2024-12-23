Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 17?
One of the NFL's goals with the advent of flexible scheduling prior to the 2006 season was the ability to get high stakes matchups into primetime late in the year. The option to flex made it easier to get duds off of Sunday Night Football late in the year and Week 17 marks the second time this season that the league has changed the originally scheduled matchup.
Dolphins-Browns was the pick for Week 17's Sunday night game when the schedule initially came out, but the contest aged poorly with Cleveland already out of the postseason hunt and the potential for Miami to be officially eliminated before they take the field on Sunday. Which two teams played their way into primetime in Week 17?
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 17?
- Atlanta Falcons (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5)
- Date: Dec. 29
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Venue: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
The NFL's Week 17 flex decision was made easier by the fact it had a hidden gem in its pool of five games that were eligible for the Saturday tripleheader. With Washington and Atlanta having a ton on the line in this game, the choice to put it into primetime was a no-brainer.
The Commanders made a statement in Week 16 by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 behind a five touchdown day from rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who has helped make Washington a relevant franchise for the first time in years. Atlanta also is coming off a win of its own with a 34-7 rout of the hapless New York Giants as fellow rookie Michael Penix Jr won his NFL debut after replacing Kirk Cousins as the Falcons' starting quarterback.
Both teams have a chance to wrap up a playoff spot with a win, with Washington snagging a playoff spot outright with a win over the Falcons. Atlanta, which is back in first place in the NFC South thanks to a head-to-head sweep of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, can secure a division title with a win and a Bucs loss to Carolina in the afternoon window.