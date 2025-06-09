Who replaces Jaire Alexander? 4 cornerbacks the Packers must target now

In a stunning move that sent shockwaves through the NFL this morning, the Green Bay Packers released star cornerback Jaire Alexander. The former All-Pro had been battling injuries the past few years, and with a hefty cap hit looming, the Packers decided to move on. With Super Bowl aspirations and young ascending team built around Jordan Love, Green Bay can’t afford to let the secondary fall apart.

The internal options at cornerback simply aren’t enough. While the Packers have managed to stay afloat without Alexander at times (they have a10-10 record without him over the past two seasons), his presence made a clear difference. With him starting, the Packers were 10-4, and opposing quarterbacks often avoid throwing his way.

Now, general manager Brian Gutekunst faces a critical decision. Here are four potential replacements Green Bay must seriously consider to fill the massive hole left behind by Alexander’s departure.

1. Stephon Gilmore (free agent)

If the Packers want a proven veteran with championship pedigree, Stephon Gilmore is the obvious place to start. The 34-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year remains a free agent and still has something in left in the tank. Last season with the Vikings, Gilmore started 15 games and brought leadership and physicality to their defense. According to PFF, Gilmore posted an overall grade of 63.9 in 2024, a run defense grade of 77.6 and coverage grade of 60.4.

While Gilmore is no longer the elite lockdown corner he once was, his experience and savvy could bring stability to a young Packers secondary. He wouldn’t be a long-term answer, but for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, Gilmore is the type of plug-and-play veteran who could make an impact immediately.

2. Mike Hilton (free agent)

Another available free agent who fits the Packers needs is Mike Hilton. While not a traditional boundary corner, Hilton has made name for himself as one of the league's toughest slot defenders. His versatility and aggressive style would add a new dynamic to Green Bay’s coverage schemes. According to PFF, Hilton posted an overall grade of a 75.9 with a 91.7 run defense (1st among CBs) and 68.5 coverage grade.

Hilton brings toughness, high football IQ and strong tackling ability, all of which are traits that the Packers could use, especially in nickel and dime packages. With Nate Hobbs likely manning one of the starting spots after signing a four year, $48 million deal this offseason, Hilton could give defensive coordinator Jeff Harley creative options to mix and match personnel on the back end.

3. Asante Samuel Jr. (free agent)

Still just 25 years old, Asante Samuel Jr. offers a blend of youth, talent and potential. The former Chargers cornerback showed promise early in his career but struggled with consistency and injuries the past few seasons and was released by the Chargers due to a shoulder injury in 2024. For the Packers, this presents a buy-low opportunity on a player who could still develop into a long term starter and who is very motivated coming into the new season.

According to PFF, in a full season in 2023 with no injuries, Samuel had an overall grade of 73.9. He had a coverage grade of 75.6 which was top 35 and a run defense grade of 60.6

Samuel’s ball skills and instincts are good, along with his ability to play both man and zone coverage fits Green Bay’s evolving defensive system. If the Packers believe he can thrive in a change of scenery, Samuel could be a high upside move that pays off this season and beyond.

4. Jalen Ramsey (trade target)

If Gutekunst wants to swing big, trading for Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey would be the boldest move of all. Ramsey is still one of the top corners in football, and even though he didn’t have his best year in 2024, a change of scenery with a contending team like the Packers could bring Ramsey back to the form he was at when he played for the Los Angeles Rams.

According to PFF, in 2024 Ramsey posted a overall grade of a 76.9 which was top 16 out of 222 for CBs. He also had a run defense of 85.7, which was top 10 in CBs. His coverage grade was 71.9.

The Dolphins are actively trying to shop Ramsey, but cap constraints and team direction could make a deal possible if the price is right. Green Bay should not have to give up too much in order to get Ramsey if they so choose. Adding a player of Ramsey’s caliber though could replace Alexander's massive hole in the cornerback room.

Packers’ cornerback depth chart faces a major test without Jaire Alexander

The release of Jaire Alexander marks the end of an era in Green Bay, but it doesn’t have to derail the team’s 2025 goals. With internal options limited and the stakes higher than ever, the Packers must act decisively to find his replacement (unless they have 100-percent faith in their young secondary). Whether it’s a veteran like Gilmore or Hilton, a gamble you take on Samuel or a blockbuster trade for Ramsey, Green Bay has paths forward. With training camp approaching fast, time is running out.