Why this Oilers team might finally break Canada’s Cup drought

It’s been a long time since a Canadian NHL team won the Stanley Cup. In the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers came so close to ending the drought, taking the Stanley Cup Final all the way to Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

But it was the Panthers who came away lifting the Cup. Now, the Oilers will face the Panthers again as the last team standing between them and the end of Canada’s Cup drought. After losing the first two games to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, the Oilers surged, switching into gear as the Western Conference team to beat. Now, as the last Western Conference team standing, they’re prepared not to let another opportunity slip out of their grasp.

When was the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup?

1993 was the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. 32 years ago, the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup. In a best-of-seven series, the Canadiens defeated the Kings in five games. This was the 24th Cup win for the Canadiens, an Original Six team, the most Stanley Cup wins of any team in the NHL.

Only two Canadian teams have come close since 2008. The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in the Final in seven games in 2011. The Canadiens lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021 in five games. Most recently, it was the Oilers who made it to Game 7 of the Final last year.

What the Oilers are up against with the Panthers

It’s a tall order for the Oilers to get past the Panthers, who are in their third straight Cup Final. The powerhouse Panthers team has looked phenomenal throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their penalty kill is indestructible, their offense is potent, goaltending has been solid and players such as Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are as scary as ever.

Both Edmonton and Florida have deep depth and a very complete team. The Oilers fine-tuned their lineup ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Trent Frederic and Jake Walman. But the Panthers made larger trade deadline moves, acquiring Brad Marchand and Seth Jones.

Why the Oilers are Canada’s best hope in decades

The Panthers are just as good if not better than last year. But so are the Oilers. They’re Canada’s best hope for winning the Cup in decades. It feels like their time to go all the way.

A lot has been going right for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner had a .915 save percentage in the Western Conference Final. Connor McDavid has the most points in the playoffs at 26, with teammate Leon Draisaitl just behind him at 25. McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all have more playoff points than the Panthers’ leading scorer this postseason, Aleksander Barkov.

McDavid was chosen as the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2024 as the playoff MVP despite his team losing the Final. This is just the sixth time that has happened. Of course, the trophy was a consolation prize for what the Oilers captain hoped to achieve with his team. Just one year later, he has the opportunity to rewrite the ending.

The Oilers have been here before, and that experience will help them navigate this series the way the Panthers were able to draw on prior experience last year. The Panthers won the Cup the year after they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. Now, the Oilers are poised to do the same.

Pain is a strong motivator. The agony of defeat after coming so far spurs a team to run it back. The Oilers have that motivation. It's hard to do, but they have made it to the Final again. Will there be a different outcome this time? We will soon find out.