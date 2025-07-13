Wimbledon 2025 prize money: How much Jannik Sinner takes home

Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon Final on Sunday, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz had won the last two titles on grass. By defeating Alcaraz, Sinner has created a new rivalry in tennis. He won the last Australian Open, and has faced Alcaraz in multiple major titles.

Sinner's serve got the best of Alcaraz starting in the third set. The spanish star won the first set, but Sinner was able to respond in the second set despite not playing his best overall game. Starting in the third, Sinner ceased his unforced errors and landed more first serves than in previous matches against Alcaraz.

Professional tennis players live for these moments, especially those of the level of Sinner. He was the top-ranked player in the world coming into Wimbledon for a reason.

Wimbledon men's payout distribution: Here's how much Jannik Sinner won

While Sinner is celebrating in the all England club, he ought to consider the amount of money he is taking home as well. This is life-changing money, as it should be, for Sinner and his team. Because Sinner is Italian, is need not worry about transitioning that money to American dollars or any other type of currency. Sinner will wil three million Euros as a result of his victory, which included nine wins along the way. He more than earned it.

Result Prize Winner £3,000,000 Runner-Up £1,520,000 Semi-Finalists £775,000 Quarter-Finalists £400,000 Fourth Round £240,000 Third Round £152,000 Second Round £99,000 First Round £66,000

Has Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon before?

Sinner will take home 3 million euros, which is well-deserved, after a victory over his rival Alcaraz. Sinner's game transitions well to grass, but for so long he ran into a familiar foe. Sinner has not won Wimbledon before. In fact, this was his first final, and he was able to defeat one of the greatest grass-court players of his era.

Sinner has now won four majors, as he has won two Australian Opens and one US Open prior to his victory over Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Sinner is a controversial figure, as he tested positive for clostebol, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid, in 2024. However, he has left that scandal in the past to come back stronger than ever.

How much did Carlos Alcaraz win as Wimbledon runner-up earn in 2025?

Alcaraz may have lost the greatest prize, but he did take home a solid sum of £1,520,000 by finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon. Alcaraz faced the far tougher path to the Wimbledon final, and it caught up with him when he was matched up against Sinner and his elite all-around game. Alcaraz himself has five Grand Slam wins, but has never won at the Australian Open. Both he and Sinner have long careers ahead of them.