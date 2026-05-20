WNBA standings: Chicago Sky are making a statement

Some teams are finding their groove as we enter the third week of the WNBA season. There are clear favorites, like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, who have picked up exactly where they left off last season. New additions have forced other teams like the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics to hit early learning curves.

How are all the teams faring in the standings? And what are the key takeaways from the season so far.

WNBA Standings on May 20

Team W-L Games Back AVG Point Differential 1. Las Vegas Aces 4-1 --- +6.2 2. Chicago Sky 3-1 0.5 +5.0 3. New York Liberty 3-1 0.5 +13.0 4. Atlanta Dream 2-1 1 +1.7 5. Golden State Valkyries 2-1 1 +7.0 6. Toronto Tempo 3-2 1 +4.8 7. Minnesota Lynx 2-2 1.5 0.0 8. Dallas Wings 2-2 1.5 +4.3 9. Washington Mystics 2-2 1.5 -5.8 10. Portland Fire 2-2 1.5 -7.5 11. Indiana Fever 2-2 1.5 +3.7 12. Phoenix Mercury 2-3 2 +2.6 13. Phoenix Mercury 1-3 2.5 -10.5 14. Seattle Storm 1-3 2.5 -7.0 15. Connecticut Sun 0-5 4 -15.0

Underlying promise

While the Dallas Wings' record is 2-2, that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. After a big win against the Indiana Fever to open up the season, I thought we could be looking at a Wings squad that would consistently be towards the top. But then they dropped the next two games, a 77-72 loss to Atlanta and a 90-86 loss to Minnesota. They just weren't able to close things out late. While a loss is a loss in the eyes of the statsheet, Dallas had a lot to be proud of. Their next outing was against the Washington Mystics. They pulled away early and never looked back, securing a 92-69 win.

It's undeniable that this team has high potential. Maybe the blowout win against Washington will be a turning point. They were the most in rhythym we've seen all season. A team with a lot of new pieces deserves some grace when it comes to closing out late. It will be interesting to see how Dallas fares the next time they're faced with a down-to-the-wire battle.

The Indiana Fever is another team that has gotten unlucky in nail-biters. They're a cumulative 7-point deficit away from being undefeated. They suffered a 107-104 loss to Dallas in their season opener, and most recently dropped a 104-102 overtime battle to the Mystics. Indiana is relying heavily on Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark's offensive production right now — they'll get more dangerous late in games when others get hot.

Expansion teams establishing themselves

Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maybe it's because they're new here, but the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire have been two of the most exciting teams to watch so far. They have both cemented themselves as tough opponents early in the season; if a team thinks the expansion teams will be an easy win, they're mistaken.

The Fire handed the New York Liberty their first loss, much earlier than they probably expected, off a game-winner from Sarah Ashlee Barker. Portland grabbed its second win of the season after a back-and-forth battle with the Connecticut Sun. Barker put up 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench. This Fire squad is finding chemistry and isn't relying on just a couple of dominant scorers. Everyone is doing their part, making them dangerous.

In Toronto, people were skeptical, but the Sykes/Mabrey backcourt duo is working out. Most recently, they became the first teammates in WNBA history to each have a 30-point performance in a single game during a franchise's inaugural season. The Tempo is another squad that's only a few points away from being undefeated. Despite some injuries to their frontcourt, they've kept each game competitive. With the addition of rookies Kiki Rice and Laura Juškaitė finding their confidence, Toronto is establishing itself further with each game.

Chicago Sky: Contender or pretender?

I won't make you read too far. I believe the Chicago Sky are the real deal. Unfortunately, this week they suffered a major hit to their roster. Rickea Jackson, who was leading the team, averaging 18.0 points per game, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Do I think this could knock the Sky down a few pegs? Possibly.

Chicago will be super short-staffed at the big position until Azurá Stevens returns from injury. The good news is the Sky's guards have been electric, and the chemistry looks great. Skylar Diggins is one of the best guards in the league, no matter where she is. She and Natasha Cloud are both two-way veteran players who are holding things together, not only in the huddle but on both ends of the floor, too. The Sky are currently leading the league with a defensive rating of 98.4. Rookie Gabriela Jaquez is fitting right in both defensively and offensively, averaging 12.5 points per game. She's made immediate impacts every time she's hit the court; expect her role to only increase.

There is incomparable energy exuding from this team; I expect that the determination to win will rise as one of their own has gone down. They've beaten tough opponents on the road, like the Golden State Valkyries and the Minnesota Lynx, to kick off the season. Their upcoming opponents will be an even bigger test. They're back at home for matchups against Dallas, Minnesota and Toronto. Expect a bit of a learning curve to be hit as this team navigates without Jackson. But for now, we have all the reasons to believe the Sky are real contenders.

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