WNBA MVP race is flipped on its head after A'ja Wilson historic masterpiece

The Las Vegas Aces are fighting to keep their spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, and A'ja Wilson is doing everything she can to ensure they do. Vegas is currently sitting at No. 6 in the W standings, with an 18-14 record. Right now spots 6-10 are incredibly close; we could truly see any of those teams take those last couple of playoff spots when the dust settles.

Las Vegas has made it clear that they are focused on themselves and their push to the playoffs. They have won six of their last seven games and are currently on a four-game winning streak. A lot of credit can go to A'ja Wilson: She's averaging 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She's had an incredible season all around, but her performance as of late has been on a different level.

On Wednesday, she recorded 27 points in a win against the Golden State Valkyries, followed by a 29-point performance in the Aces' win against the Seattle Storm on Friday. Then, she had a historic stat line on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun. She recorded 32 points and 20 rebounds, becoming the first player in WNBA history to have a 30+ point and 20+ rebound game.

A’JA WILSON MAKES HISTORY IN ACES WIN 🏆



She becomes the FIRST player in WNBA history to record 30+ PTS and 20+ REB in a game!



32 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 52.0 FG% (13-25)#WNBARivalsWeek presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/ftqXUkEpay — WNBA (@WNBA) August 11, 2025

A'ja Wilson in the WNBA MVP race

After her masterclass last night, it is safe to say A'ja Wilson should be considered among the frontrunners in the 2025 WNBA MVP conversation. But let's be honest, her name should probably just permanently be in the discussion. Wilson knows exactly what it takes to win MVP; she's done it in three of the past six years.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is the obvious favorite to win this year's trophy. She is leading the league with 23.5 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, all for the best team in the W right now. It is her accolade to lose at this point, but that doesn't mean there aren't other competitors closing in on her.

Wilson is one of those threats to Phee's chances, but so are other players like Alyssa Thomas and Sabrina Ionescu. The only difference is that the Lynx are winning consistently, with a record of 27-5; it will be hard for players of other teams to make a compelling case for MVP against Collier. But, we know the Aces and A'ja Wilson know how to win. If she can continue to play like she is, and help her team climb the standings, Phee might have something to worry about.