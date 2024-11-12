Even presidential appointment won't save Jets from Woody Johnson's chaos
By Jack Posey
The New York Jets season is officially a wash. The Jets were blown out 31-6 by the Arizona Cardinals, dropping to 3-7. Despite this, they are tied for second in the AFC East with the New England Patriots and one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins who square off against the Los Angeles Rams this evening. With a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers headlining a declining offense, a looming head coaching vacancy, and general manager Joe Douglas in the final year of his contract, the future is uncertain. But there could be an even bigger power vacuum.
President-elect Donald Trump and Jets' owner Woody Johnson are old friends. Johnson reportedly made a large donation to the Trump campaign. The presidential win may prompt Trump to appoint his old friend as an international ambassador, just as he did back in 2016. Thus, Johnson may have to take a step back from the day-to-day operations.
Unfortunately for the Jets, that won't change their luck alone.
Woody Johnson is a bad own, but getting rid of him won't solve the Jets problems
The first year Johnson was gone, the Jets went 5-11. The next year they went 5-11 again. And in the 2018 season they went 4-12, causing the Jets to search for a new coach. On Jan. 11, 2019 they found there man. Who was it? Adam Gase. It turns out he was not the guy. After just two seasons and a 9-23 record, Gase was fired. He did make some great memes, though. (Just look at this).
While Johnson is in charge of a horrible organization by basically every measure, he doesn't make all the football decisions. You can primarily blame Douglas for all that has gone wrong the last few years. Eventually, he will hire a permanent replacement for Saleh, who one can argue the Jets shouldn't have fired in the first place.
The Jets still have not made the playoffs since 2010, and even with Aaron Rodgers main reasoning for leaving the Green Bay Packers for the Jets was the team's championship potential, they do not look anywhere close to achieving that goal. Meanwhile, it seems the Packers may be on the verge of a championship run.
The Jets may opt for a complete rebuild, tossing Rodger aside and all his Green Bay buddies, and finding a new coaching staff. Are the Jets doomed to repeat future history? Only time will tell.