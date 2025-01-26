Would the Eagles rather face the Chiefs or Bills in Super Bowl 59?
The Philadelphia Eagles might have been clear favorites in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders on paper, but it certainly didn't feel like that entering the contest.
The Commanders looked like the most impressive team in the NFL playoffs entering Championship Weekend, earning back-to-back upset wins on the road over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions to get to the NFC Championship Game. Jayden Daniels looked unstoppable, and Dan Quinn was pushing seemingly every right button.
Unfortunately for Commanders fans, their magical run came to an end at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles took advantage of a slew of Washington mistakes and won the game in a 55-23 rout. For the second time in three years, the Eagles will be participating in the Super Bowl as they'll represent the NFC in New Orleans.
With Philadelphia locked in as one of the Super Bowl 59 representatives, the only question is who will they face? That answer will be revealed on Sunday night, but the Eagles should have a clear answer in mind.
Eagles should hope for Bills upset over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are as good as it gets team-wise. With that being said, the answer to who Philadelphia should want to play is rather clear. It's the Bills, and for all of the reasons you're thinking.
First and foremost, do the Eagles really want to deal with Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl? Sure, Mahomes had a down year in the regular season, but it always felt as if he was just in a year-long practice ahead of what he hopes to result in a three-peat. Sure enough, while he didn't light up the stat sheet, he led the Chiefs to a rather comfortable win in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, and found Travis Kelce (another veteran who had a down regular season) seven times for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Not only is their offense with Mahomes running the show terrifying in a Super Bowl setting, but Kansas City's defense is a big reason why the team went 15-2 in the regular season. They allowed just 19.2 points per game in the regular season, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. They continued to dominate in the playoffs, holding Houston to just 14 points in the Divisional Round. The Eagles would almost certainly like their odds to do better than Houston, but the Chiefs allowed more than 20 points just five times all year. Limiting a battle-tested Mahomes and scoring enough to beat the Chiefs feels like a ridiculously daunting task.
Don't get it twisted - the Bills would be a tough matchup as well. Josh Allen has an argument as the best non-Mahomes quarterback in the league, and their offense as a whole is really tough to stop. With that being said, though, their defense is extremely beatable, and, they might've been sent home already had Mark Andrews not dropped a pass he reels in 99 times out of 100.
The Bills would give the Eagles trouble, but they've got more flaws as an overall team than the Eagles do - and that isn't even taking the Mahomes factor into account.
It'd be nice to get revenge on Kansas City for beating the Eagles in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, but it'd be tough to find an Eagles fan who'd prefer that challenge over a duel with Buffalo.