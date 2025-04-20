WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 live results and highlights

The first night of WrestleMania 41 is in the books, highlighted by an incredible main event between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk with a shocking ending. Now, it's time for Night 2 of WrestleMania.

On Sunday, Apr. 20, WWE presents the second part of their biggest show of the year, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Of course, Night 2 will see Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event. Cena is looking to win his 17th world championship, which would break Ric Flair's long-standing record. But if Cena were to accomplish this, it would be his first world title reign as a heel (a villain). Will Cena get coveted title No. 17? Or will Rhodes continue his lengthy reign as WWE champion?

Another big match set for the card is Iyo Sky defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. It appeared as though Belair vs. Ripley would happen after the former won an Elimination Chamber match, but a curveball was thrown on an episode of RAW where Sky defeated Ripley to win the title. One thing is for certain, this match could be one of the best of the entire weekend.

Plus, there is the open challenge by Randy Orton, who is without an opponent after Kevin Owens was pulled due to a legitimate neck injury. Will we see a return of a former superstar? Or will it be one of the wrestlers currently on the roster who steps up to challenge Orton?

Other matches set for Night 2 include Bron Breakker defending the Intercontinental Championship in a fatal four-way match against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta, AJ Styles facing Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Lyra Valkyria and a mystery partner.

For those unable to watch Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 live, we will keep you updated with the full results and highlights from each match.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 results and highlights

Triple threat Women's World Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley | OFFICIAL RESULT: Iyo Sky def. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair (via pinfall) to retain the Women's World Championship



Highlights:

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest | OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest (via pinfall)



Highlights:

It's a Sin City Street Fight at #WrestleMania as @DMcIntyreWWE brings the @DOOM and is dressed for battle! pic.twitter.com/7BuOCD0A1M — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

Fatal Four Way match for the Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio | OFFICIAL RESULT: Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor (via pinfall) to win the Intercontinental Championship



Highlights:

DOM DOES IT!



We have a NEW Intercontinental Champion at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/2Jz87Nzc7M — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

Open Challenge match: Randy Orton vs. Joe Hendry | OFFICIAL RESULT:

