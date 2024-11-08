Yankees expected to 'aggressively pursue' key Anthony Rizzo replacement
The No. 1 goal that the New York Yankees have this offseason after falling short in the World Series is re-signing Juan Soto. It's hard to envision this Yankees team going back to the Fall Classic without him, so that makes sense.
With that being said, though, more than just re-signing Soto has to be done for the Yankees to not only get back, but find a way to win it all for the first time since 2009. There are several holes on this Yankees roster.
Gleyber Torres is a free agent, leaving a spot on the infield vacant. Several members of the Yankees bullpen are free agents, making that an area to consider upgrading. Perhaps the most glaring hole, though, is at first base. New York rejected Anthony Rizzo's $17 million club option, electing instead to give him a $6 million buyout. With Ben Rice struggling in Rizzo's place during the regular season, they'd benefit a ton by adding an external option.
Pete Alonso is the most popular first baseman available, and he'd make a whole lot of sense for New York, but he isn't the only first baseman available. Christian Walker is a free agent as well, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees are expected to 'aggressively pursue' him.
"There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of Alonso. He could ultimately be involved in bidding war between the Yankees and Mets," Nightengale wrote.
Whether the Yankees get Soto or not, they absolutely should be going aggressively after Walker and hope he agrees to come aboard. He might not be as big of a name as Alonso, but he's arguably better, and thanks to his age, will come a whole lot cheaper.
The 33-year-old is coming off another strong season with the Arizona Diamondbacks which saw him slash .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 RBI in 130 games played. There are a lot of strikeouts in his game, and he might not be quite as prolific of a home run hitter as Alonso, but he has averaged 32 home runs in his last 30 seasons, can hit for a slightly higher average than Alonso, and is one of the best defensive first basemen in the game. In fact, Walker has won each of the last three Gold Glove awards at first base.
The issue with Walker, as Nightengale points out, is that the Yankees aren't the only team involved. Alonso might be more expensive, but because of that higher price tag, there's a chance that his market won't include as much competition. At least six teams are expected to 'aggressively pursue' Walker, and more could easily be coming.
Regardless of whether it's Walker, Alonso, or someone else, the Yankees must upgrade at first base. Rizzo is a great clubhouse presence but, at this stage of his career, cannot be relied on as an everyday first baseman. Walker is the dream addition, so hopefully Brian Cashman can find a way to fend off the competition and get a deal done.