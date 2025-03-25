Yankees Opening Day roster projections 1.0: Starting rotation looks thin

Fans of the New York Yankees would do well to remember that the major league season is a marathon, not a sprint. Their favorite team will enter the regular season with several key roster holes that need to be filled by GM Brian Cashman and his staff. Several prominent injuries to big-name stars mean manager Aaron Boone's team will need to work hard to tread water in the early going.

The good news is that New York still has a handful of superstars they can rely on. Aaron Judge is one of the most feared sluggers in MLB. New free agent signing Max Fried has the ability to be one of the top pitchers in the game when healthy. Those luminaries will need to get the team off to a quality start if they're going to be legitimate competitors for an AL East crown.

Yankees fans who want to know how the team will start the regular season can count on the following stars to be a part of Boone's Opening Day squad.

The Yankees starting rotation

Carlos Rodon will get the ball from Boone on Opening Day. The team desperately needs him to start the year with his best stuff to help offset the loss of Gerrit Cole atop the team's rotation. They cannot afford for him to suffer from any mental implosions as their season gets going.

The aforementioned Fried has the most upside of any starter in the rotation. He needs to stay healthy if the team is going to reach its full potential. 30 starts is a minimum for Fried if the Yankees are going to flirt with 100 wins.

Marcus Stroman has gone from trade fodder to important member of the rotation this spring. He'll be followed by Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren. Boone desperately needs the back half of his rotation to pitch well until Gil gets back into the mix. Clarke Schmidt will also be a factor when he builds his pitch count back after shoulder soreness. Warren and Schmidt could outpitch expectations which would give the team a major boost.

The Yankees starting infield

The Yankees are counting on Paul Goldschmidt to enjoy a bounce back campaign at first base. In fairness, giving the team more than they got from Anthony Rizzo last season is a modest task for a player with Goldschmidt's resume.

Second base belongs to Jazz Chisholm after the team opted to let Gleyber Torres walk in free agency. They are hoping that moving him back to his natural position will help him produce more at the plate.

Anthony Volpe will enter his third season as the team's starting shortstop. He already plays Gold Glove defense but the team wants to see more consistency from him on offense. Finding a balance between trying to pull everything with power and focusing on contact could pay big dividends for the Yankees.

Third base is arguably the weakest spot on the team's roster heading into Opening Day. Oswaldo Cabrera will get a lot of starts but the team needs to find a right-handed platoon partner for him.

Austin Wells has a chance to turn into an All-Star catcher for the Yankees. Boone has deployed him at the leadoff spot during Spring Training due to his patient eye and sweet swing. Team officials are hoping Wells will break out as a true star once the regular season begins.

The Yankees outfield

Aaron Judge is one of the best players in baseball and will be counted on to carry the Yankees' offense. He's also a better right fielder than most fans seem to give him credit for.

Cody Bellinger will be counted on to soak up a lot of innings in center field. The team doesn't need him to regain his MVP form but they do need him to perform like an above-average starter both defensively and with his bat.

Jasson Dominguez will start the season as the team's left fielder and he could be a real X-factor for Boone's club. His defense has been a major issue for the team during Spring Training but his bat has been a real plus. He could change the complexion of the bottom of team's order.

The Yankees' designated hitter

Ben Rice will get the most at-bats at the DH spot with his quality southpaw swing. No one should be surprised if New York tries to find a right-handed bat to play against quality lefties. If/when Giancarlo Stanton gets healthy he'll take over the lion's share of duties at this spot.

The Yankees bullpen

Devin Williams gives Boone the dominant closer he's lacked since Aroldis Chapman lost his form. Acquiring him also gives Luke Weaver the chance to move into a multi-inning role that will maximize his talents.

The rest of the bullpen is full of talented, but less reliable options. Mark Leiter Jr. will get another chance to impress Yankees' brass after struggling last season. Tim Hill is back as a primary left-handed option out of the bullpen. His ability to produce ground balls really appeals to the team's coaching staff.

Scott Yarbrough was acquired to be another left-handed option for Boone. Yerry De Los Santos and Yeondrys Gomez will be counted on to soak up innings in lower-leverage situations. Fernando Cruz could be a wild card that can be brought on in high leverage innings with his swing-and-miss stuff. One of these relievers will be jettisoned to the minors once Jonathan Loasiga gets back into the mix.

The Yankees bench

Trent Grisham is a lock to be the team's fourth outfielder. He is a light hitter but his defensive acumen at all three outfield positions is a big plus for the bench.

JC Escarra is in line to be Wells' backup behind the plate. He's an unproven commodity at the major league level but he's mashed during Spring Training.

Pablo Reyes seems to have beaten out Oswald Peraza for the right to be the team's top infield backup. Boone likes having him as a right-handed bat to help balance out the team's options.

The last bench spot is very much up for grabs. Expect the Yankees to pounce on a right-handed bat who is capable of playing multiple positions as soon as a veteran is released. Dominic Smith is a placeholder here for now but don't look for him to be on the team's Opening Day roster.