Yankees stars beg Juan Soto to stay with World Series trip clinched
By Mark Powell
Juan Soto's emphatic tenth-inning home run sent the New York Yankees to their first World Series since 2009, as they won Game 5 over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Soto, who is set to be a free agent this winter, should command one of the largest contracts ever given on the open market.
It's been a long time coming for Soto, who has somehow been traded not once, but twice, despite having the numbers of a generational, future Hall-of-Fame player. Two of Soto's previous teams, the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, deemed his eventual free agency too tall of task, and received what they could for him while he was under contract. It remains to be seen whether those deals were truly worth it.
In the celebration after the Yankees win in Game 5, several of his teammates begged Soto to stay. It's a cute sentiment, but they don't have much say in the matter.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Juan Soto's teammates have a point: The Yankees can't afford to lose him
Chisholm throwing out that $700 million number won't make Brian Cashman happy, but Soto's home run on Saturday night likely did increase his market value. A World Series title will only hurt the Yankees wallets more, but in the best of ways. Much like Aaron Judge's record-breaking season, New York must pay up for elite talent. Hal Steinbrenner has the money to make this all go away.
Even Judge seemed to nod towards the Yankees front office regarding Soto's decision, though he knew when to stop talking.
“You win with good people and good players,” said Judge. “When you go out and get a guy like Juan Soto, you put him in this lineup with other great guys we have … good things are going to happen.”
Nights like Saturday's celebration are why the Yankees acquired Soto in the first place. Keeping him around is another challenge altogether, as the 25-year-old is sure to receive lucrative contract offers from the likes of the crosstown Mets, and more rivals hoping to acquire what the Yankees already know -- Soto is in this for championships. When asked what he was thinking when he went to the plate for that decisive tenth-inning at bat, Soto did not stutter.
“We’re going to win; we’re going to the World Series,” Soto said. “That’s what was going through my head.”
That kind of confidence is what Soto brings to a clubhouse, and it's why the Yankees cannot afford to let him leave, no matter the cost.