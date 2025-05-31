Yankees vs. Dodgers Apple TV game: How to stream and listen live

It's arguably the most anticipated series of the 2025 MLB season. New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani. Two of the best teams in baseball are set to square off in Chavez Ravine this weekend in a rematch of last year's instantly iconic World Series — but unfortunately, some fans won't be able to watch the series opener live.

National TV broadcasts are nothing new around the Majors. But as streamers get more and more involved, it's creating a greater barrier to access for fans around the country who might not want to keep stacking different subscriptions one on top of the other. You'd think that Rob Manfred and Co. would have a vested interest in getting the league's biggest brands and best players in front of as many eyeballs as possible, but that's not the case on Friday night.

How to watch Yankees-Dodgers on Apple TV

Friday's series opener between New York and L.A. will be shown exclusively on Apple TV as part of their Friday Night Baseball package, one of 28 such broadcasts this season. Yes, that does mean exclusive — as in the game won't be shown on cable even in local markets. If you want to watch Judge, Ohtani and the rest go at it, you're going to have to subscribe to Apple TV+.

That will cost you $9.99, although there is a seven-day free trial available to new subscribers. Current subscribers can then access the games through the Apple TV app. Look for "Friday Night Baseball" within the Apple TV+ section of the app. (You can also access it through MLB's At Bat app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app.) First pitch is set for 9:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.

Yankees, Dodgers on a potential collision course once again

Just months after a Fall Classic showdown that featured one of the most memorable walk-offs in baseball history, one of the most memorable meltdowns in baseball history and more drama than we can mention here, both the Yankees and Dodgers are playing like they might well get back to the World Series in 2025.

New York has, by many metrics, been the clear best team in baseball so far this season. At 35-20 entering play on Friday, they've opened up a commanding 6.5-game lead in the AL East and have won nine of their last 10 games. Judge is off to another historic start, and new additions Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have supplemented a new youth movement of homegrown hitters like Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe. But the real surprise has been the pitching staff: Despite losing Gerrit Cole in spring training, New York's rotation has been dominant thanks to Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, while Luke Weaver has emerged as one of the best closers in the sport.

Things haven't been quite so smooth in L.A., largely due to a downright comical rash of injuries to everyone from Blake Snell to Tyler Glasnow to Roki Sasaki to Mookie Betts. And yet, there the Dodgers are, still atop the NL West at 34-22 thanks in large part to the stars at the top of their lineup. Ohtani and Freddie Freeman have been among the best hitters in baseball so far this season, and Los Angeles has found just enough pitching to survive so far.

MLB Apple TV schedule: Dates, matchups, and times

Note: Home team is bolded.