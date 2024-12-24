15 players who will make the biggest impact during the NFL playoffs
By Nick Villano
The NFL Playoffs are shaping up as more teams are eliminated and some teams are solidifying its place in the playoff picture. We are starting to understand the difference between a pretender, a playoff contender, and a true Super Bowl contender. With that said, we’re also starting to see the players who are going to determine who wins the championship. Yes, football is a team game, but the stars drive the show.
Truly, Super Bowl championships can come down to one or two plays, and you want certain players in control. There will be a lot of quarterbacks, but this year has been unique. There are some running backs and wide receivers who are the straw that stirs the drink for their offense. There are also those game breaking defensive players, especially ones who might have missed part of the season with injury.
15. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
This one is unexpected, but a miraculous recovery could have Aidan Hutchinson back on the field sometime in the playoffs. Hutchinson broke his leg in October, so it seems preposterous that he could return at all, but if the Lions make the Super Bowl, Hutchinson is trying to suit up.
The Lions are one of the most injured teams in the league, with 22 players on injured reserve. Despite this, the Lions are a legit contender for the number-one seed in the NFC. Many believe they are the favorite to make the Super Bowl, with the Eagles and Vikings playing with similar records.
With that possibility, we have to put Hutchinson on this list. If he plays in the biggest game, he could be the deciding factor for the Lions. There are so many great players on this team, but on defense, Hutchinson is the best defensive player in the league this season, well at least he was before the injury.
Will Hutchinson really make it for the Super Bowl? A lot has to go the Lions way first. The NFC has many really good teams who are ready to make the jump. Just in their division, the Packers and Vikings are looking to take them out. Plus, there are the Eagles, Commanders, Rams, and Falcons all looking to compete. It’s a pretty deep class of teams.
14. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are unexpectedly the three seed in the NFC Playoff Picture after taking over the NFC West lead from the Seattle Seahawks. The expected division winner the San Francisco 49ers were eliminated this week, and the Arizona Cardinals losing to the Carolina Panthers made this a two-team race. Right now, the Rams hold the edge.
The Rams are a strange team in terms of roster construction. They have like nine incredible players, but the rest is kind of thrown together. They’ve had great luck in the draft, with players like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske helping with a seamless transition from Aaron Donald.
However, it’s the offense that will lead the Rams to their next level. It’s really three players: Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams. While Cooper Kupp is there and healthy, he hasn’t made even the slightest impact over the past few weeks. Nacua, meanwhile, has turned into one of the best all-around receivers in the NFL. Nacua makes incredible catches, looking like a prime DeAndre Hopkins, but he blocks at the level of Hines Ward.
The Rams aren’t really talked about like contenders, but when a team is built on stars, anything can happen. They also have a pretty good seed, so they can fall under the radar while still keeping home-field advantage. If Nacua can put up some crazy games, the Rams might actually represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
13. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons made the move they absolutely should have, but one has to give the coaching staff credit for going with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. over the big money man Kirk Cousins. Cousins was playing terribly for more than a month, and he was actively hurting their chances to make the playoffs. With the Buccaneers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Falcons are now in the driver’s seat.
The Falcons just looked different on Sunday with Penix under center. It was the New York Giants, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but the Falcons were dominant on offense (and on defense, where they scored two touchdowns). This week, the Falcons get a real test. The gritty Washington Commanders welcome Atlanta to RFK Stadium. Jayden Daniels has been the most exciting player in the NFL, but this battle of the rookies is as exciting a matchup as we’ve seen in a long time.
If Penix can take an offense that boasts Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and possibly Kyle Pitts, then this is a team to be reckoned with. The Falcons have legit talent on both sides of the ball, and while this has been a miraculously mediocre team since Week 1, a change under center can put a fire under a team.
There’s a lot we will learn over the last two weeks of the season. Can Penix avoid those bad interceptions that put teams out of contention? If he can and just lets the talent drive the Falcons to wins, then the sky is the limit.
12. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like a dominant force that came out of nowhere and put themselves in the driver’s seat to win the NFC North, a division that has been as competitive as any outside the Cleveland Browns. Russell Wilson looked like he turned back the clock and just forgot what made things go wrong in Denver. They were getting good play calling from Arthur Smith. Mike Tomlin was hitting all the right buttons.
Then, the last two weeks happened. The Steelers got taken out by both the Eagles and Ravens, two actual contenders for a Super Bowl. This team had a chance to prove they were on that level, and they failed.
T.J. Watt has been dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss a few weeks. He returned against the Ravens, but he wasn’t very effective. Is this the version of Watt the Steelers will have come playoff time? If he is, then things are not going to work out for the Steelers. Their defense is good as a unit, but Watt is the player who’s great. He makes this defense downright scary when he’s at his best.
Watt is one of the few players in the league who can carry a team on his own. He’s broken games for opposing offenses. When he’s stopped, it’s hard for the rest of the defense to pick up the slack. When he’s on, the rest of the defense can really focus and it leads to turnovers and big plays.
11. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens secondary has been awful for most of the season, but they have gotten better as the season has progressed. The Ravens have allowed 54 passes of more than 20 yards. Only the Jaguars and Lions have allowed more. They’ve allowed just under 4,100 yards on the season, and they’ve allowed more passing first downs than any team.
Since allowing more than 400 yards to Joe Burrow in a crazy shootout, the Ravens have allowed 205 yards and 217 yards to Russell Wilson, 218 yards to Justin Herbert, 118 yards to Jalen Hurts, and 181 yards to the New York Giants, who used multiple quarterbacks. The Ravens' defense, which was a fantasy dream earlier in the season, has started to shut opposing QBs down.
A lot of that has to do with Kyle Hamilton, who has been incredible over the past month. Hamilton has more than 100 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and eight deflected passes. He’s been all over the place.
Hamilton is a little bit of everything for the Ravens, but first and foremost, he’s been able to help stop players from getting behind the defense. He’s kept everything in front of him. If he can continue to play at this level, the Ravens will have a defense that can keep up with their offense.
10. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Going right back to the Ravens, and we have to talk about the offense. One decision we made here is we kept Lamar Jackson off the list. It’s not that we don’t think Jackson will be impactful. It’s more that we think the biggest difference between this Ravens team and Ravens teams of the past that couldn’t get the job done is Derrick Henry.
Henry came to the Ravens with something to prove. He left Tennessee so he could have a chance to win a Super Bowl. He’s been in psycho mode all season, currently sitting at 1,636 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. Henry had a Hall of Fame career in Tennessee, and this is already the second-best season of his career. There are still two weeks left.
The Ravens are back in the driver’s seat for the AFC North title after beating the Steelers. If they can win on Christmas and then put another W in the column against the Browns in Week 18, the league will look at the Ravens with a different perspective. For much of the season, despite Henry’s production, the Ravens have been thought of that “almost there” team. Buffalo and Kansas City are getting the hype in the AFC, but the Ravens are officially back in the spotlight.
Henry, unlike Jackson, has been dominant in the spotlight before. No, he doesn’t have a ton of postseason experience (he hasn’t played a playoff game since the 2021 season), but he has this pent-up aggression to take out on opponents when he finally makes it there again.
9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Washington Commanders was a shock to many, but it was mostly driven by the injury to Jalen Hurts. The Eagles haven’t been using their passing game to drive offense, but we saw what happens when there’s no threat of it. Kenny Pickett looked alright for a drive or two, but he’s not stirring the drink like he should. However, even when Pickett was in the game, A.J. Brown was that dude in the offense.
As much as this season might be considered a slight disappointment for Brown as far as statistics go, we all know what he’s capable of. The Eagles are keenly aware of how he can impact a big game. The Eagles look a lot different than the team from last year that put up a stinker against the Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers.
Brown just needs to make three or four big plays to change the scope of a game. He’s done that on multiple occasions, even this year with his limited impact. When Brown was on the field, including this past week, he found ways to put the Eagles on his back. He gets open for Hurts like nobody else in that offense can. He can break away from the defense and keep everyone honest.
Don’t worry, we’ll get to the running game, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention A.J. Brown on this list. He’s going to be one of the most impactful receivers in the playoffs.
8. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Speaking of impactful receivers, Justin Jefferson might have the most difficult assignment in the playoffs. The Minnesota Vikings have been a team that’s vastly overachieved. They signed Sam Darnold and drafted J.J. McCarthy to put something together with this offense after letting Kirk Cousins sink… err sign with the Atlanta Falcons. Instead of struggling, the Vikings have one of the best records in the NFL. They could get a number-one seed in the playoffs. In fact, they control their own destiny in that way.
While Darnold has been a great story, this offense is Justin Jefferson. He’s also hitting his stride, scoring a touchdown in four straight games. Five of his 10 touchdowns have come against current playoff teams. If the Seahawks make the playoffs, that number jumps to seven. He shows up when the game matters most or the Vikings need him to make a play.
The Vikings are an interesting team in the playoffs. They are mostly not considered a true contender. They are nice little story, and Kevin O’Connell might win Coach of the Year, but a Super Bowl? Most don’t think so. Even the betting markets have the Vikings with the sixth-best odds to win it all.
Jefferson might be the best player in football. He’s proven himself without a shadow of a doubt to be as valuable as any non-QB in the league. The Vikings literally gave him an also ran under center, and now Darnold might become a $30 million player. That’s how impactful Jefferson is to this offense.
7. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
We continue to see the underrated impact of Josh Jacobs on the Green Bay Packers offense. With the Lions and Vikings playing as well as they have, the Packers have slightly fallen under the radar. They did just play on Monday Night Football, beating the bricks off an undermanned Saints team, but Jacobs really only needed to play two series to showcase exactly how great he is.
Without playing much after the second series, Jacobs still finished the game with over 100 total yards and a touchdown. He has a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games. He has 12 touchdowns in the last eight games, including three touchdowns against the top-seeded Lions.
After a relatively slow start with his new team, Jacobs quickly became known as one of the most important players heading into the playoffs. He doesn’t need to break 100 yards or even score to make himself useful, but when the number eight is called, Jacobs knows to make a play.
We are starting to see that dynamism that made Jacobs a first-round pick. He doesn’t quit on a play, and he always finds yards after contact. Sometimes, he runs right into the line, but he finds a hole that wasn’t there when the play started. That could go from a loss to a first down very easily. The Packers are looking to surprise teams in the playoffs, and Jacobs could be the reason they make an unexpected run.
6. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
A kicker? Well, this isn’t just any kicker. Harrison Butker has been the best kicker in the league for a little while, and honestly, he’s a big reason why the Kansas City Chiefs are going for Super Bowl run part III. We know that Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman to win the Super Bowl last season, but what we don’t talk about is that Butker was asked to kick four field goals, and he was perfect. In fact, he was a perfect 11-11 in the playoffs.
In fact, Butker made 32 of his 36 postseason kicks. He’s only getting better with age. The position is as important as it has ever been, and the Chiefs know how important it is to have a reliable kicker. That’s why they gave Butker a $25 million contract.
The Chiefs might have this dominant record in 2024, but it’s clear to everyone watching that this isn’t the same Chiefs team. There is a lot going their way for them to have the record they have. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked his best. The offense is missing multiple playmakers, and when they return, they don’t look the same (Isaiah Pacheco).
However, after a few weeks of getting back from injury, Butker looks as reliable as ever. In the playoffs, the Chiefs will expect him to bail them out when the offense fails. He’s done it in the past, and he’s prepared to do it again.
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
The injury to David Montgomery has a lot of people worried about the Detroit Lions. But then they came out and absolutely destroyed the Chicago Bears. This was largely due to the fact that the Lions still have Jahmyr Gibbs. The younger of the two runners, Gibbs has seen Montgomery get some of the prime carries while he was tasked with making big plays. Now, he has both jobs.
He did pretty good at it last week, rushing for 109 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown and adding four catches and 45 yards. That’s an incredibly efficient stat line for a player who is used to splitting the load. Now, the Lions will rely on Gibbs more than ever.
Gibbs did have his share of struggles. Prior to his touchdown run, the Lions tried multiple times to get him to hit paydirt and he failed. Will he get a similar opportunity in a close game, or will he be expected to break the goalline on his first attempt?
There’s also a rumor that Montgomery saw a third knee specialist to take a different route other than surgery. He’s trying to return for the playoffs, but it seems like a long shot. Even if he does return, he will be doing it on a torn knee ligament. Gibbs will still be the main back here, and he will have an opportunity to make a name for himself.
4. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Have you seen the Steelers offense without George Pickens? For everything the Steelers have done right this season and for all the decisions they made this offseason that were proven right, the one thing that has predictably gone wrong for them is failing to get proper second and third receivers behind George Pickens. Calvin Austin is good in spurts, and Mike Williams was a fine trade target, but it’s a valley of a drop-off from Pickens.
We’ve seen that in the past few weeks with Pickens out of the lineup. Russell Wilson has struggled as much as he ever has in a Steelers uniform. He’s forcing things more than usual, and it’s causing bigger and more frequent mistakes. With Pickens on the outside, Wilson had an outlet plan at all times. Throwing it up to Pickens often leads to big plays.
Pickens is expected back from his injury soon. If he can make it back for the stretch run, there could be a really important few games coming for this Steelers offense. We mentioned how there was just a cloud around this team after the last two weeks led to losses, and now they have the Kansas City Chiefs on the schedule.
Most aren’t expecting much from the Steelers in the playoffs, but that would be a mistake. This is a team that can shock a team, especially if they secure that five seed and get to play the Houston Texans in the first round. Pickens would be as big a challenge for the talented Texans secondary, and it would give Wilson exactly what he needs to thrive on the big stage again.
3. Saquon Barkely, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley would get serious consideration for the MVP Award if it wasn’t for a historic season from Josh Allen while he was facing insane odds and a lack of superstar talent in the huddle. Barkley joined an Eagles offense that was already really good, but he made it fantastic. This offense can run on its own. They can ask ChatGPT to put together a playbook for this offense, and it would succeed. Typos and all.
Barkley playing the way he has is scheme-proof. He can beat any defense playing any style. He is way too dynamic for linebackers to match up with him. He’s too strong for safeties, and he is too fast for defensive linemen. Barkley is the ultimate running back package. This is why the Giants took him with the second-overall pick back in 2018.
This was always the ceiling. The most dominant player on the field, no matter the situation or opponent. The Eagles know what they have in Barkley. That’s why his usage is so high. He’s also coming close to some very impressive numbers. He’s on pace to break 2,000 yards rushing. He even has an outside chance to break Eric Dickerson’s rushing record.
Will all this usage catch up to Barkley in the playoffs? It’s hard to say, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. The Eagles still use him heavily, and he seems to thrive off that. Barring injury, Barkley should be the reason the Eagles make a run.
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is the reason the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Let’s now split hairs here. He might not have the statistics he once did, but this is one of the best quarterbacks in league history playing smack dab in the middle of his prime. He’s looking to become the first quarterback to win three Super Bowls in a row. As many as Tom Brady won and as great as those Bart Starr Packers teams were, nobody has ever won three in a row. It’s on the shoulders of Mahomes to make it happen.
Mahomes is currently dealing with an ankle injury, but it didn’t seem to hurt him against the Texans on Saturday. He threw for 260 yards and a touchdown while adding 33 yards on the ground. The Chiefs needed this win, and Mahomes showed up and brought the best of his abilities.
It’s fun to see a Chiefs team with one loss get underestimated, but that’s the reality we’re facing. Because the Chiefs don’t win pretty, and because the days of Mahomes hitting 50 touchdowns passes might be a thing of the past, many are trying to crown the next champion.
The current champion is very much in this fight. In fact, they are still the favorites. As long as number 15 is under center in Arrowhead Stadium, this team has a chance to win. It doesn’t matter the deficit, the opponent, or the situation. Mahomes gives the Chiefs a chance to win. And more often than not, he does win.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
It takes a very special season to knock Patrick Mahomes off his pedestal. That’s what we’re seeing from Josh Allen this year. Many came into this season thinking the Buffalo Bills were weak. Their salary cap situation was atrocious, causing them to cut important veterans and hope for the best. Others had the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets (lol) taking away their stranglehold of the AFC East. None of it happened strictly because of the play of Allen.
As of this writing, Allen has 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He’s only ninth in yards and sixth in touchdowns, but the reason Allen is the clear-cut favorite for MVP is how he’s been able to get these stats under his belt. After losing Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Allen’s top receiver is Khalil Shakir with 796 yards. No other pass catcher on this team has more than 500 yards.
James Cook has grown into a good running back, and he has supplemented some of this offense, but Allen is more important than anyone in these playoffs. If Allen is on, the Bills are likely going to the Super Bowl. If he’s not, they won’t.
Does any other player in the league have this much pull with the results? The pressure is on to bring the first-ever Super Bowl championship to Buffalo. If he’s able to do it despite what the Bills did to this roster in the offseason, he deserves every accolade he gets.