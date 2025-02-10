2025 NFL Mock Draft, Edwards 4.0: Abdul Carter jumps Cam Ward, Chiefs and Eagles battle
With the 2024 season and Super Bowl officially wrapped up, it's time for the first post-Super Bowl mock draft. The official draft order is now set (pending any trades). Key discussions are focusing on quarterbacks for multiple teams and the defensive line.
Reminder, there is no quarterback in this draft that should have a first-round grade.
Here is my fourth analysis of how the top 32 selections could unfold when the draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker stated that the team "wouldn't pass on a generational talent" with the first overall pick. However, there is no generational talent in this draft. Abdul Carter is the best player in this draft, landing him with the Titans.
With Carter off the board first overall in this mock, that sets up the Browns to finally take their quarterback of the future – hopefully for real this time.
2. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Browns could select Travis Hunter, but their biggest need is quarterback. They currently do not have one that can win, and there is no sure-fire quarterback available in free agency. Ward's arm is widely thought of as the best in the draft. He showcases a strong arm with very good velocity on his throws, allowing him to hit tight windows effectively.
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
In recent weeks, scouts have been raving about Sanders' leadership and personality. Obviously, the Giants' biggest need is a quarterback. Sanders is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in this class and would start immediately on this teams roster.
4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado
Hunter would immediately become the team's primary offensive weapon. Additionally, the team needs help on defense, and selecting Hunter would enhance their secondary if they decide to position him there.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Graham is stout against combos, down, and base blocks. He will also create pressure from the interior. Graham has gotten some comparisons to Quinnen Williams. It would be the best pick available here for the Jags.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Raiders have a significant need for several positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and particularly for a top-tier cornerback. Johnson stands out in this regard, as he excels at preventing separation off the line and downfield. His good instincts, fluidity, and body control contribute to his effectiveness in defending wide receivers.
7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
With the possibility of Davante Adams leaving and Garrett Wilson being traded, the Jets will need to acquire a playmaker for the future. McMillan stands out as a true X receiver, showcasing impressive length and a wide catch radius. He excels in contested situations, consistently creating mismatches. His playing style bears a striking resemblance to that of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.
8. Carolina Panthers - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Panthers need a playmaker to support Bryce Young and the rebuilding offense, even though there's little discussion about selecting a running back. Jeanty will thrive under Dave Canales.
9. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Saints need another offensive playmaker, and Warren brings that spark under new head coach Kellen Moore. He displays great hand-eye coordination, body control, ball tracking, and strong hands for adjusting mid-route, catching contested passes, high-pointing the football, and tracking over-the-shoulder throws.
10. Chicago Bears - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
It's clear the Bears need offensive linemen, especially in the interior as Campbell would move inside due to the lack of length. His athletic ability, anchor, and initial quickness off the line will help him excel in the running and passing game.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Aireontae Ersery is now my top offensive tackle in this draft. He offers versatility by playing both guard and tackle positions. He demonstrates good initial quickness off the snap and effectively establishes inside leverage. Ersery could be Trent Williams' long-term replacement.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Jeanty is off the board, and the Cowboys still need that workhorse running back — Hampton gives them that. Good pre-snap awareness of the defensive front alignment lets him quickly read what's in front of him and attack running lanes with a good burst.
13. Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
As mentioned before, adding Starks alongside Jalen Ramsey would greatly benefit Miami's secondary. He possesses a high football IQ and demonstrated good awareness and reaction skills at Georgia.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Colts need a game-changing defensive back. Barron can rotate throughout the secondary and will provide the defense with the potential for turnovers due to his ball-hawking ability.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Mykel Williams from Georgia is an ideal fit on the edge for Atlanta. The Falcons had one of the lowest pass-rush grades in the NFL among edge rushers, and Williams will help that instantly.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Mike Green's draft stock surged after his dominant week at the Senior Bowl, both on the field and during interviews. His explosion, quickness, and power will wreak havoc on the EDGE.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Bengals need to provide Trey Hendrickson with more interior help, and Nolen has gained traction in the draft process. Look for him to be selected here at pick 17.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Nic Scourton has dropped on some boards but is still a versatile defensive lineman skilled at playing various techniques. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and strength as an edge rusher sets him apart, allowing him to utilize a diverse array of pass-rush moves effectively.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Bucs will likely have to replace two linebackers, and Jihaad Campbell will fill the gap. He demonstrates good pre-snap recognition and plays with a high motor when pursuing the football.
20. Denver Broncos - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori is the best safety in the draft on my board who boasts elite combination of size and speed with versatility to play safety and inside the box. This would be a solid pickup for the Broncos.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Steelers need playmakers, especially those fluent in route running who can create separation at short to intermediate levels. With George Pickens' future up in the air long term, the Steelers would be best served to select some insurance in Egbuka. At worst, he can provide a true No. 2 threat for Pittsburgh.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland gives the Chargers another significant weapon. He has the potential to excel as both a receiver and a blocker in open space at the next level, especially as he reunites with his former college head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
23. Green Bay Packers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Packers could go multiple ways here: wide receiver, defensive back, and EDGE with Shemar Stewart. With the history of the Packers' selections, Stewart seems like the safe pick.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
As we've mentioned before, even though the Vikings' defense was strong in 2024, especially against the pass, their run defense struggled in the interior. Grant could provide the spark needed as a 2-gap plug to create pressure within and stop the run.
25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
It's known that the Texans need assistance on both sides of the trenches, but their top priority should be protecting their franchise quarterback, CJ Stroud. Given the lack of first-round talent in this draft class, it is likely they will choose another Buckeye to help protect Stroud.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Conerly Jr., another rising prospect who could be a first-round pick, has been gaining attention among NFL front offices. Protecting Stafford or whoever they bring in as quarterback is essential.
27. Baltimore Ravens - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
James Pearce Jr. has been a common name in mock drafts and on personnel big boards that has moved in and out of the first round. His quickness and experience off the EDGE make him an intriguing fit for the Ravens.
28. Detroit Lions - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Sawyer plays with a high motor, making him a great pairing with a healthy Aidan Hutchinson. This would reduce double teams off Hutchinson and allow Detroit to pressure quarterbacks even more.
29. Washington Commanders - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Royals is a sleeper pick with first-round talent. He would be a perfect fit alongside Terry McLaurin and Kingsbury's offense. He's similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Royals is explosive after the catch and showcases good hand-eye coordination.
30. Buffalo Bills - Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
The Bills need to bring in young talent to the defensive line. Harmon can play both inside and outside on the defensive front and racked in 40-plus hurries thanks to his quickness off the line of scrimmage.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
Yes, the offensive line is a need after their disastrous Super Bowl, but there are plenty of solid options on day two. Darius Alexander, a personal favorite and a top-five defensive tackle, slides into the first round. He showcased his talents in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl and will fit well in Steve Spagnuolo's system.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina
With Milton Williams and Josh Sweat both hitting free agency, this would be an option for the Eagles. Sanders hasn't had many first-round conversations, but his size and potential are intriguing. He's another prospect who can line up across various techniques, causing disruption across the board.