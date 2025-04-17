2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: First-round matchups officially set

The 2024-25 NHL regular season has officially reached its end and now, the Stanley Cup Playoffs officially begin. This is one of the most anticipated playoffs in all of professional sports, given how difficult it is to win due to its grueling path. There are 16 teams looking to get their names etched on Lord Stanley's Cup.

The playoff field was officially set on Wednesday, Apr. 16, after the Montreal Canadiens clincehd the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The playoffs officially begin on Saturday, Apr. 21. Who will emerge victorious as the last team standing

NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket

NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket 2025

Below is the official Stanley Cup playoff bracket, which gives you a good idea of who is waiting next up for any team that advances out of the first round.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket | FanSided/Michael Castillo

Now, let's look at each series, and we'll provide you with the full schedule.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario Canada) Sunday, Apr. 20 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC 2 Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario Canada) Tuesday, Apr. 22 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC 3 Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) Thursday, Apr. 24 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC 4 Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa Ontario, Canada) Saturday, Apr. 26 7:00 p.m. ET truTV, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 5 (if necessary) Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) Tuesday, Apr. 29 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) Thursday, May 1 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) Saturday, May 3 TBD TBD

The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding high after winning the Atlantic Division title for the first time in franchise history. With a new head coach in Craig Berube and Mitch Marner set to hit free agency, this may be Toronto's best chance to win a Stanley Cup. However, they are known for disappointing in the playoffs, as highlighted by numerous early exits.

Waiting for them in the first round are the Ottawa Senators, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. With the rebuild over, can the Senators pull off the upset in the newest edition of "The Battle of Ontario."

Lightning vs. Panthers first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.) Tuesday, Apr. 22 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet360 2 Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.) Thursday, Apr. 24 6:30 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet360 3 Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, Fla.) Saturday, Apr. 26 1:00 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet 4 Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, Fla.) Monday, Apr. 28 TBD TBD 5 (if necessary) Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.) Wednesday, Apr. 30 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, Fla.) Friday, May 2 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.) Sunday, May 4 TBD TBD

The Florida Panthers are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic division. To do so, they will have to get past the Tampa Bay Lightning, the last team to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. One huge question surrounding the Panthers is whether or not star Matthew Tkachuk will be ready to go for the start of the first-round series.

Capitals vs. Canadiens first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Monday, Apr. 21 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet 2 Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Wednesday, Apr. 23 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC 3 Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Friday, Apr. 25 7:00 p.m. ET TBS, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 4 Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Sunday, Apr. 27 6:30 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 5 (if necessary) Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Wednesday, Apr. 30 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Friday, May 2 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Sunday, May 4 TBD TBD

The Washington Capitals may have missed out on the President's Trophy with the most points earned in the regular season, but they do earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. With that, they take on the lowest Wild Card team in the East, which just so happens to be the Montreal Canadiens, who clinched their spot with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes in their regular season finale.

Hurricanes vs. Devils first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 Lenovo Arena (Raleigh, N.C.) Sunday, Apr. 20 3:00 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet360 2 Lenovo Arena (Raleigh, N.C.) Tuesday, Apr. 22 6:00 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet360 3 Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.) Friday, Apr. 25 8:00 p.m. ET TBS, Max, Sportsnet360 4 Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.) Sunday, Apr. 27 3:30 p.m. ET TBS truTV, Max, Sportsnet, Sportsnet360 5 (if necessary) Lenovo Arena (Raleigh, N.C.) Tuesday, Apr. 29 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.) Friday, May 2 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) Lenovo Arena (Raleigh, N.C.) Sunday, May 4 TBD TBD

The Carolina Hurricanes have long been on a path to make a return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning it all in 2006. Could this be the year they do so, especially after the Mikko Rantanen trade drama and fallout? They take on a New Jersey Devils team that will be without star Jack Hughes. Will the rest of the Devils team be able to put up a fight and send the Hurricanes packing from the playoffs?

Jets vs Blue first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) Saturday, Apr. 19 6:00 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 2 Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) Monday, Apr. 21 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN2, CBC 3 Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Mo.) Thursday, Apr. 24 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC 4 Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Mo.) Sunday, Apr. 27 1:00 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 5 (if necessary) Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) Wednesday, Apr. 30 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Mo.) Friday, May 2 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) Sunday, May 4 TBD TBD

What a season it has been for the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues. The Jets clinched the President's Trophy for the first time in franchise history, and look like the favorites entering the playoffs. As for the Blues, they capitalized by hiring Jim Montgomery after being fired by the Boston Bruins, and he helped coach the team into the playoffs. Will the Jets storm their way through the Western Conference bracket? Or can the Blues go on an upset run?

Stars vs. Avalanche first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas) Saturday, Apr. 19 8:30 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, Max, Sportsnet 2 American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas) Monday, Apr. 21 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet360 3 Ball Arena (Denver, Colo.) Wednesday, Apr. 23 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet360 4 Ball Arena (Denver, Colo.) Saturday, Apr. 26 9:30 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet 5 (if necessary) American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas) Monday, Apr. 28 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Ball Arena (Denver, Colo.) Thursday, May 1 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas) Saturday, May 3 TBD TBD

Welcome to the Mikko Rantanen series. The Colorado Avalanche traded away their star forward to the Carolina Hurricanes, as he was set to be a free agent at the end of the year. Rantanen was stunned, expressed that he was unwilling to stay with the Hurricanes, and ended up on the Dallas Stars and signed an eight-year, $96 million contract. Will Rantanen have bragging rights over his former team, or do the Avalanche have a deep playoff run in them?

Golden Knights vs. Wild first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nev.) Sunday, Apr. 20 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet360 2 T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nev.) Tuesday, Apr. 22 11:00 p.m. ET ESPN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet360 3 Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minn.) Thursday, Apr. 24 9:00 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet360 4 Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minn.) Saturday, Apr. 26 4:00 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet 5 (if necessary) T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nev.) Tuesday, Apr. 29 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minn.) Thursday, May 1 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nev.) Saturday, May 3 TBD TBD

The Vegas Golden Knights have been the gold standard, no pun intended, to expansion franchises. They are consistent playoff contenders, and are looking to win a Stanley Cup for the second time in the past three years. Awaiting them are the Minnesota Wild, who haven't made it past the first-round of the playoffs since 2015. Can the Wild keep goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's final season alive and win him another ring? They'll have their work cut out for them.

Kings vs. Oilers first-round series

Game # Location Date Time TV Channel 1 Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, Calif.) Monday, Apr. 21 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN2, Sportsnet 2 Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, Calif.) Wednesday, Apr. 23 10:00 p.m. ET TBS, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 3 Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) Friday, Apr. 25 10:00 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 4 Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) Sunday, Apr. 27 9:30 p.m. ET TBS, truTV, Max, Sportsnet, CBC 5 (if necessary) Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, Calif.) Tuesday, Apr. 29 TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) Thursday, May 1 TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, Calif.) Saturday, May 3 TBD TBD

Talk about a heated rivalry. The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are facing off in the first round for the fourth consecutive season. Given how the final head-to-head matchup of the regular season went, there will be no love lost between both teams. The Oilers are looking to win the Stanley Cup after coming up one win short after overcoming a 3-0 deficit against the Florida Panthers. The Kings, meanwhile, look to get one up on the Oilers, as they never advanced out of the first round in their previous three playoff series meetings.