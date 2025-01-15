3 Alabama transfer portal backup plans after Quinn Ewers declares for the draft
Kalen DeBoer has slim pickings when it comes to landing a top tier quarterback in the transfer portal at this point. With Carson Beck slipping through his grasp for Miami and Quinn Ewers officially declaring for the NFL draft, DeBoer is pretty much stuck with whoever is already on the roster, barring any crazy, last minute moves.
That isn’t a bad thing though. While Ty Simpson has been a career backup with Bama, he is the most experienced quarterback on the roster and could be in line to start Week 1 in 2025. But if DeBoer wants to bring in any new faces, it will be a gamble.
Because the scraps that are left are more developmental projects than sure-fire starters that can lead the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff. Because at this point DeBoer has to get to the CFP in year two or there will be serious heat under his seat.
Though it’s no longer a crowded quarterback room in the transfer portal, there are still a couple more options left for DeBoer to take a gamble on that could work out; either in the interim or long term.
3) Alabama already went after one Georgia transfer, what’s stopping them from looking at another?
Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal meaning another former Georgia quarterback is on the move. The Tide missed out on Beck, but could strike gold with Rashada. Rashada would be a long term project rather than a player that starts day one and produces.
He could also be a player that could jump up the depth chart and be a potential back up to start the season. Assuming Simpson is the starter, Rashada could still be a good addition. He’s obviously familiar with the SEC and was a five-star recruit out of high school.
Rashada did play a couple games at Arizona State before getting injured and subsequently transferring to UGA. He will obviously want to play right away. And because of the uncertainty with what DeBoer’s going to do, he could be in line to jump up the depth chart right away.
Again if DeBoer decides to go portal hunting, it’s more for a player that can develop for a season before taking over. Rashada feels like the perfect player for that. And of course, wouldn’t Rashada want to get revenge on his former team by beating them as a starter on a new team?
2) Devin Brown left Ohio State and could jump from one Power 4 program to another for the 2025 season.
Devin Brown has two years of eligibility left as he looks for a new team. And Alabama could be the perfect landing spot. He’s appeared in eight games in his college career, but hasn’t worked his way into being the starter yet.
Like Simpson, he’s been a career backup and playing behind Kyle McCord and then Will Howard could put him in position to be a starter wherever he lands. If he ends up at Bama, he could be a veteran that adds experience to an otherwise young quarterback room in Tuscaloosa.
But like Simpson, because he’s been a backup throughout his career, we just aren’t sure what he’d look like as a starter. It’s hard to evaluate someone that has essentially only played in garbage time.
And DeBoer can’t be wrong when deciding on if he wants to grab a quarterback out of the portal or not. Which is why it may be safer to stick with the ones currently off the roster than forcing one out of the portal.
1) Deshawn Purdie thought he could bully his way into the starting quarterback at Florida. Maybe he can at Alabama.
Deshawn Purdie left Florida not too soon after he committed there. And now that he’s a free agent again, he has some options. Obviously Georgia is one team that stands out, but after his true freshman season at Charlotte, Alabama could be an option too.
The one thing with Purdie is he’s more of a developmental project than anything. He didn’t exactly light up defenses when he was with the 49ers. He threw for almost 1,100 yards and just 10 touchdowns. He had six interceptions.
If he does move up to a Power 4 program, Purdie has to accept being the backup. And at Alabama he’d have the chance to get on a fast track to being ready for an SEC defense.
Like Brown and Rashada, this is as much of a gamble as any option left in the portal. But if Simpson doesn’t work out, Purdie could be an option down the road that in the right system, could grow into a decent prospect.