3 bold predictions for Bills vs. Seahawks in Week 8
By Luke Norris
Coming off a 34-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills will look to extend their winning streak to three in Week 8 when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.
As we predicted he would, Josh Allen recorded his first 300-yard game of the season last week in the win over Tennessee, throwing for 323 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went to new addition Amari Cooper, which we also predicted. Okay, we'll stop patting ourselves on the back now. After all, we did get the final score wrong, saying it'd be 34-14, not 34-10. But come on, that's still pretty good.
Okay, now we're done, I promise.
The Seahawks, of course, will be a much tougher test than the Titans were. However, the Bills may have caught a break, as Seattle may be without the services of superstar wideout DK Metcalf, who sprained the MCL in his left knee in the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Even if Metcalf, who has missed just one game in his career, does give it a go, he won't be anywhere near 100%, which would obviously make life easier on the Buffalo defense.
The Seahawks are also dealing with injuries to both of their starting cornerbacks. And that's where we'll begin our predictions for this Bills vs. Seahawks matchup. Spoiler alert: They're going to look a lot like they did last week.
Josh Allen will post his second straight 300-yard game and remain interception-free
Seattle's situation at cornerback does not look great heading into this Week 8 battle with Buffalo.
Riq Woolen is dealing with an ankle injury and was a limited participant at practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Tre Brown, who also has ankle issues, sat out both days. After sitting out Wednesday second-stringer Nehemiah Pritchett was upgraded on Thursday but was still a limited participant, also due to ankle problems. So, Seattle obviously has some problems.
And Josh Allen is going to take full advantage of them.
With Amari Cooper having a full week of practice, he's naturally going to feel more comfortable. Keon Coleman's confidence is through the roof after the first 100-yard game of his career. And with those two getting a lot of attention, Khalil Shakir should benefit.
Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox were both limited participants in Thursday's practice, but both will likely be in the lineup on Sunday.
The Seahawks have been solid against the pass this season, allowing just 197.7 yards per game, but with the injuries at corner, expect Allen to have his second straight 300-yard game. We're also calling for No. 17 to keep his interception-free season going.
Amari Cooper will have his first 100-yard game with Buffalo and will find the end zone again
As Cooper only had a few days to familiarize himself with the Buffalo offense, the five-time Pro Bowler took just 18 snaps against the Titans.
But he made the most of his limited time, catching four passes for 66 yards, the first of which resulted in a 12-yard touchdown.
Now with a full week of work with Allen under his belt, Cooper is ready to take on more responsibility, as he told ESPN when asked about his role on Thursday. "Yeah, of course. I mean, I think that's why they traded for me, definitely ready for an increased role, definitely ready for more opportunities," Cooper said. "I'm ready to pounce on it."
Expect that pouncing to include his first 100-yard game in a Bills uniform and at least one touchdown against a weakened Seahawks secondary.
The Bills will take a second straight double-digit win
Even if Metcalf doesn't go, Geno Smith still has plenty of weapons to throw to in Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and tight end Noah Fant.
And as the Bills' pass defense isn't the greatest in the league by any stretch, allowing 209.1 yards per game, Smith, the league leader in total passing yards with 1,985, will have a decent game. But it just won't be enough.
Even if Allen doesn't light up the secondary, it's not as if the Seahawks are great against the run, as they've allowed 146.1 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL. So if the passing game stalls, James Cook and Ray Davis should be able to have their way.
The Bills won't win by as much as they did a week ago, but we're still seeing a double-digit victory here. We'll call it 27-17 in Buffalo's favor.