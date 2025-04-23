3 offseason trade targets the Pistons should consider to make leap to NBA Finals contender

The Detroit Pistons had an incredible turnaround this season, which resulted in a shocking playoff appearance. Currently, the Pistons are battling the New York Knicks in the first round. The Pistons may very well win this series, however, they are still not title contenders.

Nonetheless, the Pistons are armed with their own first-round pick from 2026-2031 and have plenty of intriguing young talent. As a result, the Pistons could pursue a trade for a star this offseason. Here are three possible trade targets who could take the Pistons to the next level.

3. Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are likely to part ways this offseason. Even at 36 and with one year left on his deal, Durant will be a popular trade target. Durant's elite three-level scoring abilities would make him an ideal fit with the Pistons. The duo of Cade Cunningham and Durant is highly intriguing, especially considering Cade's playmaking prowess. Detroit could also use a shot-creating forward with elite size.

The Suns and Kevin Durant are expected to work on a trade out of Phoenix this summer.



KD had interest in Knicks, Timberwolves, Rockets, Spurs, and Heat at this past trade deadline, per @ShamsCharania 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y5qhXVcciR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 2, 2025

Durant will likely be available for somewhat of a discount price as he has just a year left on his contract, making him worth pursuing for the Pistons. Undoubtedly, KD would help take the Pistons to the next level. While Durant is a perfect fit for the Pistons, he hasn't been linked to the Pistons as much as the other two players.

2. Zion Williamson

All signs point to Zion Williamson being available for trade this season. The 24-year-old forward has played in just 214 games in six seasons. Nevertheless, Zion is dominant when he is on the court, with an elite combination of athleticism and strength. Zion would be the ideal second scoring option next to Cade, and the two-man game between them would be incredible. Cade's playmaking paired with Zion's athleticism would be poetry in motion. Moreover, the Pistons have been one of the most rumored teams for Zion.

J.B. Bickerstaff's culture of accountability would be ideal for Zion to get his career back on track. If Zion can stay healthy, there's no denying the upside of this team. Due to his injury history, the Pistons could trade for Zion at a fairly low price. Given that, Detroit should be one of the top teams pursuing Zion.

1. Devin Booker

While the Suns are adamant that they aren't trading Devin Booker, a godfather offer could change things. Additionally, Booker may request a trade given the Suns' disappointing season. If there is any indication Booker is available, the Pistons would be a logical suitor. Booker is a Michigan native, and with how good the Pistons have been this year, he would likely be excited to join the team. HoopsHype listed the Pistons as a possible landing spot for Booker.

Cade and Booker would be the league's most dynamic backcourt. Both stars are gifted scorers, but Cade is one of the league's best playmakers, and he could further elevate Booker's game. With this elite backcourt, paired with an already impressive supporting cast, the Pistons would be a top-three team in the East. Booker also fits the Pistons timeline while being a proven elite star. Ultimately, Booker would come at a steep price, but it would be well worth it for Detroit, as he would greatly change their upside.