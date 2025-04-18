Zach Lowe has the perfect trade for what ails the perpetually mediocre Bulls

For the third straight season, the Chicago Bulls were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. The front office is resisting a complete rebuild, however, they aren't making enough win-now moves to earn a playoff spot. This organization is stuck in the middle with no direction.

The Ringer's Zach Lowe suggested the Bulls should pursue Zion Williamson in a trade this offseason. Let's dive into Zion's intriguing fit with the Bulls.

After the New Orleans Pelicans fired general manager David Griffin, rumors began that ownership is mandating a Zion trade. In a recent episode of the Zach Lowe Show, Lowe was joined by Michael Pina. Lowe pitched the idea of the Bulls trading for Zion, Pina supported this idea.

"When you're an organization that has been so dispiriting for over a decade, I feel like taking a chance on someone who is an obvious All-NBA talent when he is healthy enough to play and can do things on a basketball court that I can count on my hand the number of players who have been able to do... I think that's a gamble worth taking," Pina said.

Trading for Zion is undoubtedly a risk; in six seasons, he has played in just 214 out of a possible 472 games. Notably, he played in just 30 games this season. However, when Zion is on the court, he is a dominant force. He has career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists with a 59.3 effective field goal percentage. With his combination of elite athleticism and strength, Zion is one of the best interior scorers in the league. At 24, Zion still has a chance to overcome his injury history and become a legitimate star.

How Zion Williamson would fit with the Bulls

Despite the risk involved, trading for Zion makes sense for the Bulls. Firstly, the alternatives are that you either fully bottom out or continue to be mediocre. Given the Bulls' fairly limited assets, Zion is likely the best player they have a chance to trade for. Josh Giddey's passing and positional size would be ideal next to Zion. Additionally, the frontcourt pairing of Zion and Matas Buzelis would be incredibly exciting. For a Bulls team that lacks a frontcourt presence, Zion would be a perfect fit. If Zion plays a full season, the Bulls would be a playoff team in the weaker Eastern Conference.

It's unclear what the Bulls would give up in a trade for Zion. Considering his risk and value, they likely wouldn't want to give up too many future first-round picks, but at least some may have to be included. Coby White could be the centerpiece of a Zion trade. White is the best realistic asset they have to make a Zion, so if they don't want to give up too many draft picks, trading him could make sense.

Ultimately, trading for Zion is worth considering for the Bulls, depending on the price. His fit is perfect and would greatly raise the Bulls' upside. As the Zion trade saga begins, the Bulls are a dark-horse team to watch for.