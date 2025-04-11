This mock draft just made Zion Williamson’s Pelicans future a whole lot clearer

It has been a nightmare season for the New Orleans Pelicans, once again derailed by injuries and continuity issues. Zion Williamson has appeared in just 30 games. It's a problem. It has been a problem. And, as a result, it's unclear how precisely the Pelicans plan to proceed.

Zion's trade value was basically zilch at the trade deadline, so the idea of blowing it up and starting fresh felt like a pipe dream. After a productive return from injury down the stretch, however, it seems like Williamson's value is trending back in the right direction. Folks are beginning to remember just how good he is when he's actually on the floor.

The Pelicans probably can't max out the value in a Zion trade, but it's no longer impossible to imagine New Orleans cutting bait and hitting the reset button. There is a ton of talent on this Pelicans roster, but it's difficult to establish forward momentum when your best player is so seldom on the floor. The right team, meanwhile, can absolutely talk itself into gambling on such an explosive talent. Zion can lead a contender on paper. It's unclear if it will ever happen in New Orleans, though.

We thus arrive at a real inflection point for the front office. Should New Orleans double down on Zion and hope the former No. 1 pick can stay healthy, or should the Pels move in a whole new direction? FanSided's latest mock draft provides a bit more clarity.

Pelicans select Ace Bailey in 2025 NBA Mock Draft, giving Zion Williamson perfect new running mate

The Pelicans landed the No. 4 pick in our mock draft, selecting Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. It's the sort of pick that can make an entire season of misery worth it.

For all his warts, Bailey is one of the most exciting prospects to enter the NBA in a long time. He's listed at 6-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with a lanky, athletic frame that invites far too many Kevin Durant comps.

We should not put KD-like expectations on Bailey, of course, but it's a credit to how dynamic Bailey's scoring repertoire is. There isn't a more impressive pure shot-maker on the board. Bailey is comfortable launching from anywhere on the court, whether he's wide open or suffocating under a double team. His size allows him to turn and shoot over contests and the confidence never wanes. Bailey's highlight reel will make you feel like anything is possible.

Now, we shouldn't overlook the negatives with Bailey. His passing numbers are quite bad (1.3 assists to 2.0 turnovers) and his efficiency can suffer due to poor shot selection. There's a fine line between putting stress on defense and bailing them out. Bailey is a constant threat, but he has a tendency to settle for tough, contested long 2s, which is generally a shot diet that will frustrate NBA coaches.

The ideal NBA landing spot for Bailey is a team with an established playmaking apparatus, where he can slide into a streamlined, floor-spacing role that focuses on his strengths and mitigates his more troubling habits. Putting Bailey on the Wizards, for example, and asking him to carry the offense feels like a recipe for disaster. Putting him in New Orleans, though? That's more like it.

Bailey can stretch the floor and benefit from Zion's unique ability to collapse a defense. New Orleans wouldn't need Bailey to do too much. He can focus on chucking spot-up 3s, attacking seams in the defense, and channelling his energy into impactful defense. That's not to say New Orleans can't lean on Bailey's unique iso flurries from time to time, but he'd be best with a team that can keep his shot selection in check with infrastructure.

If the Pelicans draft another on-ball hub, like a Jeremiah Fears or even a Derik Queen, that feels like a direct threat to Zion. In selecting Bailey, however, New Orleans can complement Williamson and attempt to build a more sustainable winner around him.