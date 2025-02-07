3 questions the Mets still need to answer even after Pete Alonso's return to Queens
It might've taken a lot longer than expected, but the New York Mets re-signed Pete Alonso, adding to their already stellar offseason by coming to terms with one of the greatest power hitters in the franchise's history.
It was abundantly clear from the start of the offseason that these two sides needed each other. The Mets needed Alonso's big bat, and Alonso lacked other appealing suitors. His return gives the Mets their best chance of competing in 2025, and also gives Alonso a golden opportunity to have an excellent year, opt out, and earn more money next offseason when the qualifying offer won't diminish his value.
Bringing Alonso back is obviously a huge move for the Mets to have made, but the offseason still isn't over. There are some more questions David Stearns and Co. must answer in the coming weeks.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
3) What does Brett Baty's future with the Mets hold?
If Alonso wound up signing elsewhere, reporting suggested that the Mets would've gone with internal options to replace him. Given that, Brett Baty was likely the favorite to replace Alonso in New York's lineup, slotting in as the team's starter at the hot corner with Mark Vientos moving to first base. Alonso's return makes it very likely that Baty will be headed back to Triple-A.
Having depth isn't a bad thing, obviously, but Baty is a 25-year-old who was once seen as a top prospect and has yet to find his footing at the MLB level. With Alonso back, he won't get a chance to play at the MLB level at all this year without an injury, and he only has one more option year left.
The Mets could keep him around, but this might be their final chance to trade him while he has any sort of value. Now that Alonso is back, it would not be surprising at all to see his name pop up in trade rumors. It will be interesting to see what Stearns opts to do with him.
2) Is a Jose Iglesias reunion in the cards?
Alonso's return completes New York's regular lineup, but the bench, particularly when it comes to their backup infielder, could use some work. The Mets could use Luisangel Acuña in that role, but do they really want to use him sparingly when he could be receiving regular reps in Triple-A? Having him play regularly in the minor leagues is better for his development. They could use Baty in that role, but the same question applies, and he would leave the team without a backup shortstop. Nick Madrigal was just signed to a split contract, but he also is not a shortstop.
Jose Iglesias is still languishing on the open market, and is a perfect fit for this Mets team. Not only did he prove to be the ideal fit off the field and in the clubhouse, but Iglesias hit .337 with an .830 OPS in the regular season while providing his usual excellent defense. Now, Iglesias will almost certainly not come close to replicating that offensive production, but the Mets don't need him to.
The Mets can use Iglesias in the short side of a second base platoon with Jeff McNeil, and can use him for defense late in games at third base in Mark Vientos' place as they did last season.
Iglesias is likely looking for a larger role and/or more money than the Mets are willing to give him, but the fact that he's still available suggests he's having trouble finding that. Iglesias would be the final piece to a much improved position player group.
1) Do the Mets have enough money left to add to their rotation?
New York's lineup is among the best in the game now with Alonso back, and its bullpen is much improved as well thanks to the A.J. Minter addition. The one place that could use a meaningful upgrade is the rotation.
Contrary to popular belief, this Mets rotation should be better than it was last season. They're essentially replacing Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Tylor Megill with Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, and Frankie Montas. There are some obvious concerns, but their new trio certainly has more upside than what the Mets had last season.
With that being said, the sixth spot in their rotation will likely be held by one of Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, or Megill. Those guys are fine for a final rotation spot, but that doesn't mean that the Mets can't do better, especially if they can find value in a trade.
The Mets were linked to guys like Dylan Cease and Michael King on the trade market before they re-signed Alonso. Are they willing to spend the prospect capital and the money it'd take to bring one of those players to Queens? This Mets team is quite good as is, but adding a pitcher like Cease or King would take it to another level.