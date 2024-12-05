3 teams that could take huge gamble on Diontae Johnson if Ravens release WR
When the Baltimore Ravens acquired Diontae Johnson, it felt as if the rich had gotten richer, and had done so at a bargain price. Johnson might not be a WR1, but he appeared to be a clear upgrade over every Ravens receiver not named Zay Flowers, and again, the Ravens gave up virtually nothing to acquire him.
Fast forward to Week 14 of the NFL season, and this trade looks like one of the worst made at the deadline. Johnson has a total of five targets in four games with the Ravens and just one catch for six yards on his ledger.
As if Johnson being a non-factor on the field isn't bad enough, the Ravens suspended him for their Week 14 game against the New York Giants because he refused to enter the game when told in their Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is only a one-game suspension, but Johnson being frustrated with his lack of usage since the deal was made suggests that the problem won't go away anytime soon. With that in mind, the Ravens might consider releasing Johnson rather than having a disgruntled player who doesn't see the field much take up what could be a roster spot.
If Johnson does end up getting released, these three teams might take a gamble on him.
3) The Panthers can pull off the fleece of the year by bringing Diontae Johnson back to Carolina
Admittedly, this one might be a bit of a stretch, but boy, would this be a fascinating outcome or what? The Carolina Panthers traded Johnson and got next to nothing in return, but could be in prime position to get him back.
If what Johnson wants is reps, the Panthers can offer him that. He was operating as the team's WR1 prior to the trade, and his 4.3 receptions per game as a Panther were his most in a season since 2022.
Sure, the team is 3-9 and has virtually no shot at making the playoffs, but Bryce Young has played as well as he ever has at the NFL level. That improvement has taken place with Adam Thielen and David Moore as his primary targets. Adding a receiver of Johnson's caliber can help further Young's development even further.
This feels like a clear win-win. Johnson won't compete for anything, but his behavior with the Ravens suggests that he doesn't care about that. He already knows the playbook, would theoretically resume being the team's WR1, and would help Young. He benefits, and the Panthers benefit. The cherry on top is that Panthers GM Dan Morgan can look like a genius.
2) The Broncos can give Bo Nix another valuable weapon
Bo Nix got off to a bit of a slow start in his rookie season, but his play has picked up as the season has progressed, and the Denver Broncos record reflects that.
The Broncos enter their Week 14 bye with an 8-5 record and on a three-game winning streak. In those three games, Nix has completed 64.6 percent of his throws, has averaged 291.3 passing yards per game, and has thrown seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions. What makes Nix's strong play even more impressive is that he's doing this with a depleted wide receiver room.
Outside of Courtland Sutton, the Broncos don't really have a go-to weapon for Nix. Javonte Williams, a running back, ranks second on the team with 38 receptions. He has just 259 receiving yards this season. Devaughn Vele has been a bright spot in his rookie season, and is second on the team with 377 receiving yards, but he isn't a true WR2.
The Broncos have an elite defense and have run the ball more efficiently lately, but even with Nix's improved play, they rank 21st in the NFL in passing yards per game. Giving Nix another weapon would not only help his sudden Offensive Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign, but would help the Broncos offense immensely.
1) The Chargers need any receiving help that they can get
From John to Jim Harbaugh. Wouldn't that be something? With what the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver room looks like, that idea shouldn't be dismissed.
Ladd McConkey has had an awesome rookie season and might've been the steal of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he can't do it alone. Frankly, a team with Justin Herbert under center shouldn't be ranked 24th in passing yards per game, and the fact that McConkey is the only reliable receiver is a big reason why.
Joshua Palmer has never been more than a WR3, and Quentin Johnston has frustrated just about everyone other than Herbert with his play. It's abundantly clear that this team needs at least one other weapon to be considered a legitimate threat in the AFC.
The Chargers average just 21.7 points per game overall, good for 18th in the NFL. None of the teams below them have a record above .500 as of this writing. If that isn't a glaring red flag, I'm not sure what is. Yes, they have an outstanding defense, and their rushing attack is efficient when J.K. Dobbins is healthy, but their offense being as mediocre as it is makes them feel like less than Super Bowl contenders.
Johnson, even with his baggage, would be this team's WR2 at worst. On the field, he should give them a major lift if the Chargers find a way to bring him aboard.